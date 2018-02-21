The 8 Best Gym Bags for Women in 2018

The best gym bags for women blend fashion and functionality, and will inspire you to get fit in the new year.

February 21, 2018

You already have enough excuses sabotaging your New Year's resolution to get fit: you're busy at work, you're feeling tired, there's a new episode of The Bachelor on TV. So don't let an ugly duffel bag that you're too embarrassed to carry in public hold you back from logging a sweat session. The gym bag you use to tote around your clothes, sneakers, and toiletries should be so stylish that you want to show it off—and inspire you to go work out, of course. The best gym bags for women are fashionable enough to carry from the office to the gym to dinner out, and everywhere in between. They're also spacious enough to fit everything you need comfortably, and made of durable materials built to last. Here are our 8 top picks for 2018; which is your favorite? 

1
MZ Wallace Medium Metro Oxford Nylon Tote

Walk into any New York City gym, and you're bound to see a woman carrying an MZ Wallace tote. Workout fiends love these bags because they're roomy, lightweight, durable, available in tons of colors and prints, and fashionable enough to carry everywhere you go.

2
Lululemon All Day Tote

This not-so-basic black bag features a durable, water resistant exterior, and a removable pouch to help keep you organized. 

3
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack

This backpack is built to last—the rugged canvas is reinforced with a faux-leather bottom. Padded straps ensure comfort no matter how heavy your load. 

4
Athleta Camo Bucket Sling

Use it as a standard shoulder tote, or sling the strap around your torso to turn it into a backpack. Either way, a front zip pocket makes all your good inside super-accessible, and the black and white hue turns any look into a cool one. 

5
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

This water-resistant nylon tote is available in 11 colors. It's spacious, easy to clean, and will last you forever.

6
American Eagle Street level Zipper Tote

This super-roomy leather satchel is big enough to easily double as a gym bag.

7
Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Backpack

Available since the '70s, this Scandinavian-designed bag is a classic because it blends functionality with a contemporary and stylish silhouette. Available in 14 colors.

8
Jemma Birdie

This might just be the ultimate work-to-gym bag. For one, it's incredibly spacious; there are multiple interior pockets, including one that zips, as well as a hidden ventilated bottom pocket for gym shoes. The water-resistant nylon fabric is easy to clean, but the vegan leather accents elevate the style so you can bring it to work. Plus, it comes with a laundry and cosmetic bag to stash dirty clothes and makeup. What more could you want?

