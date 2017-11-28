The Best Gift I Ever Received, According to Hannah Bronfman, Purely Elizabeth, The Crunchy Radish, and More Influencers

Health and fitness pros reveal the presents that should be at the top of your wishlist this year.
Finding the perfect present can be tough, especially if you’re someone who loves vetting products before you buy them. If you’re tired of reading through customer reviews, look no further. We asked some of our favorite health and fitness influencers to share the best presents they've ever received, from awesome kitchen appliances to next-level foam rollers to the perfect sound machine. Here, 12 thoughtful gift ideas they can personally vouch for. Warning: You may be tempted to buy one of each for yourself, too.
1
Brookstone Nap Plush Eyemask
"Last year for my birthday, one of my best friends gifted me a super-soft eye mask that blocks out light and molds to your face. It’s so simple and affordable, but it was meaningful to me because it showed how well she knows me, and how much I value quality sleep. I have not slept a night without it ever since."
—Shira Lenchewski, RD, a Los Angeles-based nutritionist
2
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
"I feel so lucky to have been gifted lots of beautiful things, so it’s hard to pick a favorite, but getting a Vitamix was pretty amazing—I still use it almost every day to make morning smoothies, easy soups, homemade hummus, pesto, and so much more.”
—Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella and author of Natural Feasts: 100+ Healthy, Plant-Based Recipes to Share and Enjoy with Friends and Family
3
Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Sound Machine
"I am a very sensitive sleeper, and this portable noise machine has been an absolute lifesaver when I’m on the road. Not only is it extremely lightweight, it charges by USB, so you can just keep it plugged into your laptop instead of looking for outlets. I actually prefer this to my larger Rohm white noise machine at home, because it gets louder and the noise level has multiple adjustable settings."
—Laura Lea Goldberg, holistic chef and food writer
4
Rough Linen Apron
"Aprons are part of my daily uniform, and the ones I turn to regularly are linen half aprons by Rough Linen. They wash beautifully, are durable and have a classic, simple design."
—Pamela Salzman, author of Kitchen Matters
5
Hyperice Hypersphere
"Joe, the owner of Hyperice, gifted me one of these hyperspheres a year ago, and I gifted everyone on my retreat one. This little guy fits in any carry-on or suitcase. Plus, it targets different areas (like the glutes, hamstrings, calves, adductors, psoas, pecs, and, if you're brave, quads!) and is great for rehab and injury prevention."
—Rebecca Kennedy, New York City-based master trainer
6
Surya Spa Healing Ayurvedic Bath Soaks
"I have a full love affair with my bathtub, so anyone who knows me well gives me bath products. Right now I’m in love with the Surya’s Spa healing ayurvedic bath soaks. The packaging is beautiful and the soak itself is uber relaxing."
—Hannah Bronfman, DJ and founder of HBFIT
7
The Monogram Shop Towels
"Custom gifts are truly amazing. One of the best gifts that I’ve received was from The Monogram Shop. My book, Two Turns From Zero, has the logo 2TFZ, so they made me cups, towels, and napkins with that monogrammed on it. A personal element always means a lot."
—Stacey Griffith, Soul Cycle Senior Master Instructor
8
Vira Sun Sunglasses
"One of my favorite gifts I received was a pair of Vira Sun sunglasses. They are inspired by and created for yogis and active individuals. They are super lightweight and I loved the original style I got.”
—Lauren Williams, personal trainer and founder of ChiselClub
9
Daughter of the Land Body Oil
"I have a slight obsession with all things natural beauty (it's just as important what you put on your skin as what you put in your body!) and I was recently gifted a luxurious body oil from Daughter of the Land. It's amazing for skin hydration, and I also love to add a few drops to my weekly baths."
—Lily Kunin, founder of Clean Food Dirty City
10
Zojirushi Rice Cooker
"I was gifted this rice cooker and it has been great. I actually love using it for oatmeal. I put all my ingredients in the night before or before I head out in the morning for a long walk in the park with my dog and come back to a house smelling like cinnamon. I add everything from pumpkin puree, or raw apples, spices, nut milk, and cinnamon and it always turns out delicious!"
—Miranda Hammer, RD, founder of The Crunchy Radish
11
TriggerPoint GRID STK Handheld Foam Roller
"One of the best gifts I’ve ever received is the Trigger Point Performance GRID STK Foam Roller. It is so useful and helps keep me from getting sore after playing basketball."
—Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of Siggi's yogurt
12
Meira T Necklace
"One of my favorite gifts I've ever been given is a Meira T necklace that my mom got for me when my Eating Purely cookbook came out. With its delicate gold chain and small diamond charms, it’s great for layering with other necklaces. It always reminds me of the feeling of accomplishment I had when the cookbook came out, and I love that I can carry that with me when I wear the necklace."
—Elizabeth Stein, CEO and founder of Purely Elizabeth