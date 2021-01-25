When frosty weather is on the forecast, it's important to have a few wardrobe pieces that ensure you can stay nice and warm as you run errands, work out, or even just cozy up at home. And while joggers and sweatshirts are always a cold-weather staple, there's another garment that offers even more versatility: the fleece.
Fleece jackets instantly provide extra insulation when you layer them under a jacket, and when paired with a good base layer, they can help you retain your body heat as you head out on a wintertime walk, jog, or hike. Not to mention, their super-soft material also makes them a comfortable option to wear even if you're just hanging out at home.
There's no shortage of fleece jackets for women to choose from, however, which can make finding the perfect one feel like a true challenge. That's why we searched through customer reviews for all the best options, and narrowed it down to these 15 picks:
If you're looking for the perfect cozy layer to help you stay warm through the winter and into spring, consider these top-rated options.
With a low price point, 24 color options (including a few patterns), and over 9,000 5-star ratings, this Amazon Essentials pick is a serious crowd-pleaser (which is also why it’s the top best-seller in its category). Although it has a low price point, shoppers say that the jacket’s quality is high and the material is soft and warm.
“I'm a nurse and needed something cozy and professional for the winter months at work and this exceeded my expectations. The only problem is it's so soft and cozy I find myself washing it after my work week so I can wear it at home (so far [with] no noticeable shrinkage),” wrote one customer. “I bought 2 additional colors so I stay cozy and stylish all winter.”
It doesn’t get more classic than this Columbia jacket—which is likely why the design is Amazon’s number 1 best-seller in its category. Available in 34 solid color options, the jacket is made with 100 percent fleece, which shoppers say is “soft and cuddly.” Its bottom drawstring allows for a more secure fit, which is especially helpful on windy days. No wonder it has over 16,500 5-star reviews.
Some shoppers even prefer it to more expensive brands: “This Columbia jacket is my all-time favorite fleece,” one wrote. “It’s softer, thicker, [and] longer in the sleeves (which is important for tall women like myself), it’s cut better and has zipped pockets rather than open ones like Patagonia. The quality blows Patagonia out of the water.”
Although a good fleece jacket can cost upwards of $100, staying warm and cozy doesn’t have to break your budget. Take this jacket from Thread & Supply, for instance: It has a price tag below $25, comes in 4 versatile colors, and, importantly, has pockets.
“I’ve had this jacket for over a year and have worn it many times,” one shopper wrote. “It is warm, cozy, fits well, and is so cute on! It has ribbed cuffs at the end of the sleeves which keeps the wind out, and [it] zips up nicely to keep the cold off of your body.”
Perhaps you’d prefer something super plush—and in that case, this super-soft fleece pullover from Zesica is for you. The sherpa-style zip-up comes in a range of 6 soft colors, from light apricot to khaki, and has earned over 1,200 5-star reviews from enthusiastic customers who testify to its warmth and comfort.
“This is the best thing I've bought in years,” one shopper wrote. “Sooo soft and comfortable. [It’s] cute and fits just right. [The] brushed fleece on the inside is heaven.”
The North Face is known for its super-soft fleece jackets, and for Amazon shoppers, this option stands out. The high-pile material gives it a smooth, almost silky feel, while making it especially warm—great for walks on cold winter mornings. Its 22 colorways include classics like black and white, but also some playful hues, like taupe green and “Golden Spice”—a marigold yellow.
“It keeps me warm in 20-degree weather but I don’t get overheated once it warms up,” one 5-star reviewer wrote. “I love the deep pockets in it too!”
When you think of fleece jackets, the brand Patagonia inevitably comes to mind. That’s because its designs are classic, warm, and made with the highest quality possible. This jacket’s high-pile fleece has a silky-soft touch, and its kangaroo pocket makes it extra-cozy. It may feel like wearing a blanket, but its sleek, fitted silhouette makes wearers still feel “dressed up.”
“Loved it so much that I went back and purchased [it] in a second color,” shared one reviewer. “These have been my go-to with leggings or jeans this entire fall. They hold up so well, are so warm (without being too hot), and they look so good. [They’re] flattering with the perfect cut.”
When you’re running, walking, and hiking outside in freezing temperatures, a form-fitting jacket is a must. Athleta’s Cloud Fleece is designed to help you retain your body heat, and its high neck and thumbholes keep you covered even when it’s windy.
“I'm a yoga teacher and because of COVID we've continued our outdoor classes well into the fall in Boston. This fleece has been the perfect jacket for chilly days,” one shopper wrote. “Yesterday it was 45 degrees and cloudy and I wore it with a long sleeved shirt and was comfortable throughout the class, even when the wind picked up. I also love that it fits close to the body but still allows for easy movement.”
Nubby sherpa might be having a moment in the spotlight, but for optimal coziness, it doesn’t get much better than the extra-plush, high-pile fleece of this Columbia jacket. Shoppers say that it’s also warm and provides good resistance to wind chill.
Don’t be surprised if it attracts the attention of the people around you, though: “I get compliments on how soft this jacket is and people come up to me to feel the texture of it,” one reviewer wrote. “It does sound odd, I realize; however, this jacket is well made and is absolutely super soft.”
If you’re planning on wearing your fleece jackets as a layer between your shirt and coat, you’ll want to find one that’s warm without feeling too heavy—and that’s why many reviewers love Old Navy’s sherpa zip-up. The budget-friendly jacket comes in 5 colors, and even features thumbholes, so you can prevent your sleeves from getting bunched up.
“[The] length is perfect, being neither long nor short. [It’s] not too thick which makes it fluid when wearing it, and not too bulky. [It’s] true to size with just a little room to make it comfortable and not baggy,” described one reviewer. “Overall a great purchase.”
Just like Girlfriend Collective’s popular leggings, its full-zip fleece jacket is made with recycled water bottles—59 of them, to be exact. Available in 3 colors (charcoal, cream, and a green-ish light blue), it also has a long fit for maximum coziness.
“This cozy, soft zip-up is the warmest thing in my wardrobe,” one 5-star reviewer wrote. “The pockets have zippers so there’s no risk of losing things in the couch, and the fit is slightly oversized so I choose to wear mine as a robe in the house and a coat outside.”
Most fleece jackets you’ll find come in an array of solid colors, but this design from Amazon Essentials is better suited for maximalists, with 2 patterned options (and 8 other colorways). The jacket also has discreet side-seam pockets that don’t add any bulk to the silhouette—perfect for keeping your hands warm.
Shoppers are especially satisfied with the way it fits: “When I zip it all the way up, it's not too loose or too snug, the fleece on the inside is soft and cozy, it fits over a t-shirt and sweatshirt (I'm cold all the time), and [makes me] warmer all day,” one reviewer wrote.
If you’re planning on wearing your fleece jacket at home while you get comfy to watch Netflix or do some chores, an oversized fit and a hood are details that can make your at-home uniform even better. The sherpa texture of this zip-up from American Eagle makes it especially soothing to wear, according to satisfied shoppers.
“This zip-up is sooo soft and comfy and surprisingly warm too,” one shopper wrote. “It feels like you’re wearing a blanket, but [it] looks cute.”
Aside from some variation in colors and fit, most fleece jackets are fairly classic in style—so if you want something that stands out in a crowd, this option from Alo Yoga may just be your perfect match. Its hood is removable and the extra-wide waistband gives the jacket an on-trend, puffer appeal.
“[It] feels like wearing a cloud,” wrote one reviewer, “The right amount of warmth. Versatile, stylish, and comfortable. [I] love wearing it.”
If you prefer a zipper-free design yet still want to experience the cuddly feel and warmth of fleece, Outdoor Voices makes a sweatshirt that’s just as insulated as more traditional fleece jackets, but easier to wear on its own—no need for a bottom layer. Plus, it’s made with 63 percent recycled materials, so you can feel good about your impact on the planet, too.
“I think I will live in this sweatshirt this winter,” wrote one reviewer. “It's cozy, warm, soft—an elevated version of that old high school sweatshirt that you wore to rags.”
For an especially cozy feel, this teddy bear jacket from Daily Ritual has a slightly oversized fit and a big hood. Shoppers say that it’s not too lightweight or too heavy: “It feels like being hugged.” Its 5 color options, a mix of neutrals and earth tones, give it plenty of versatility, too.
“The game-changer is the quality of the fleece,” one reviewer wrote. “If you have ever held a child’s teddy bear stuffed animal, it literally feels exactly the same! What I like even more is that the fleece is thick, and the inside is lined with a soft jersey. This jacket is the epitome of comfort and warmth.”
