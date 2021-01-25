With a low price point, 24 color options (including a few patterns), and over 9,000 5-star ratings, this Amazon Essentials pick is a serious crowd-pleaser (which is also why it’s the top best-seller in its category). Although it has a low price point, shoppers say that the jacket’s quality is high and the material is soft and warm.

“I'm a nurse and needed something cozy and professional for the winter months at work and this exceeded my expectations. The only problem is it's so soft and cozy I find myself washing it after my work week so I can wear it at home (so far [with] no noticeable shrinkage),” wrote one customer. “I bought 2 additional colors so I stay cozy and stylish all winter.”