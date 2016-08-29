The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists

These are the best boots for women who want style, stability, and comfort all in one shoe.
“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world,” Marilyn Monroe once said. But what if your favorite footwear leaves you with pinched toes, sore arches, or painful blisters? If you’re planning on wearing boots this fall season (and honestly, who isn’t?), we've taken the guesswork out of shoe shopping. We asked four podiatrists to help us pick out nine pairs of boots for women that are cute, comfortable, and easy on the feet.
1
Mephisto Lucilla GT
These classic black heeled booties are dressy enough to wear to the office or a night out on the town, and are still good for your feet. Howard Osterman, a partner at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, recommends the Mephisto brand for walking. “They can be fashionable yet still comfortable," he says.
2
Mephisto Seddy
This is another pair from the Mephisto brand, but with a more casual, grungy look. If you’re in the market for some stylish leather booties that are comfortable and won’t hurt your feet, these are a go-to. “I like these boots because of the comfortable foot beds, sturdy construction, and rubber soles for poor weather and shock absorption,” says Dr. Osterman.
3
Salomon Hime Mid LTR CS WP
These outdoor boots are perfect for a day of pumpkin-picking or just enjoying the crisp fall air. They’re fashionable but still offer a lot of support, which is the most important factor to look for in a pair of boots, says Hillary Brenner, a podiatrist in New York City. Dr. Osterman also recommends this brand for a "slightly wider fit and something sportier."
4
BeautiFeel 'Montana' Bootie
Dr. Brenner recommends a “four shoe test” to all her patients so they can decide if a shoe is supportive enough when shopping for footwear. “Make sure you can bend the toebox upwards, make sure you cannot bend the shoe in half, make sure there is support under the arch, and a wide chunky heel,” she says. These comfy booties from the renowned brand BeautiFeel fit all these requirements for quality footwear.
5
Sorel 'Addington' Waterproof Boot
Just as the title suggests, these heeled booties are suitable for rainy or stormy weather. They’re also comfortable, stylish, and boast a chunky heel that gives added stability. “Sorel makes comfortable boots that also work well in inclement weather,” says Dr. Osterman.
6
Söfft 'Sharnell' Riding Boot
This trendy pair of riding boots comes recommended by Jacqueline M. Sutera, a board-certified doctor of podiatric medicine and surgery. “I look for cushion, support, and style,” she says. “Söfft [boots] are good for you and cute!” Dr. Osterman also recommends lace-up shoes because they can add even more support for your feet, and these riding boots have laces that tie all the way up the back of the shoe.
7
Naturalizer 'Jelina' Riding Boot
Paul Langer, a podiatrist in Minneapolis, recommends riding boots in general as a safe (and still fashionable!) style of shoe. “In general terms, boots with low heels (less than 1 or 2 inches), a rounded toe box, and a soft leather upper that properly fit are best for minimizing risk of foot pain or injury,” he says. “Riding boots are a pretty safe shoe because they have most of those features.” Try this simple black riding boot that also includes a strap over the ankle for even more stability.
8
BeautiFeel Siena Sepia Leather/Suede
These elegant ankle booties are made of premium soft Italian leather and BeautiFeel’s signature cushion insole, making for a chic, yet still comfortable, evening shoe. “BeautiFeel makes a very nice boot that has a comfortable, cushioned foot bed for an evening out,” says Dr. Osterman.
9
Dansko 'Lola' Bootie
Dansko is another brand highly recommended by Dr. Sutera, and these casual, low-heeled booties do not disappoint. “These are well-known brands in the foot care world, known to make shoes that are good for your feet,” she says.