The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists

“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world,” Marilyn Monroe once said. But what if your favorite footwear leaves you with pinched toes, sore arches, or painful blisters? If you’re planning on wearing boots this fall season (and honestly, who isn’t?), we've taken the guesswork out of shoe shopping. We asked four podiatrists to help us pick out nine pairs of boots for women that are cute, comfortable, and easy on the feet.