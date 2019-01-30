The Viral Amazon Coat That Will Save You from the Polar Vortex

The polar vortex is upon us and women have placed their confidence in an unassuming coat from Amazon that rings in at $130. The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket is a number-one bestseller in the Women's Outdoor Recreation and Down Jackets category, and has amassed over 6,000 reviews—83% of which are four or five stars.

A little Balenciaga, a little sleeping bag, this affordable jacket has been dubbed the "Upper East Side Mom Coat", as it's thought to have first been spotted on moms in the New York City neighborhood a year ago. Since then, it has made *so* many appearances in hipster pockets of Brooklyn and freezing cold cities around the country.

The stylish, affordable jacket has become so trendy that it's taken on a life of its own and even has a dedicated Instagram account, @theamazoncoat. We wouldn't joke about this.

The infamous Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket features stylish horizontal quilted paneling, a shearling-lined hood, and pockets galore with exposed zippers that make it just edgy enough. Plus, it's water-resistant, wind-proof, and insulated with 90% white duck down and 10% feathers.

The result? It'll protect you from nasty weather and keep you toasty when the temperatures plummet. The coat ranges in size from XXS to XXL and comes in five flattering neutral colors: black, olive, gray, navy, and beige. Also utterly amazing? It's machine-washable.

Unsurprisingly, the stylish outerwear brand has a few other best-selling, down-filled coats that we are totally digging. The Orolay Women's Thickened Contrast Color Drawstring Down Jacket Hooded Coat ($110; amazon.com) comes in army green, black, and navy and screams "fashion blogger" with its cozy, oversized fit and orange toggles. The Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood ($110; amazon.com) has a large hood and removable faux fur trim that provides extra warmth and protects your face from the elements.

Prefer something more sophisticated? The Orolay Women's Puffer Down Coat Winter Maxi Jacket with Hood ($98; amazon.com) has a sleek design and duck down fill to keep you toasty.

And with two-day free shipping on Amazon Prime, you could be sporting this gloriously warm coat by the weekend. What more incentive could you need?

