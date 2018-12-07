The Best Comfort Footwear for New Years Eve—Heels, Boots, Even Sneakers

New Years Eve is the ideal time to put your best foot forward—this goes for your best footwear, too. While you might not want to rock head-to-toe sparkles or sequins, a statement shoe is the perfect way to look festive as you ring in 2019. Even better: These comfortable picks guarantee you won’t have throbbing feet come January 1. Shop our favorites below.

