The Best Comfort Footwear for New Years Eve—Heels, Boots, Even Sneakers

Comfortable, stylish picks to help you kick off 2019 on the right foot.
New Years Eve is the ideal time to put your best foot forward—this goes for your best footwear, too. While you might not want to rock head-to-toe sparkles or sequins, a statement shoe is the perfect way to look festive as you ring in 2019. Even better: These comfortable picks guarantee you won’t have throbbing feet come January 1. Shop our favorites below.
1
& Other Stories Rhinestone Heel
Bring the glam to your New Year’s Eve party with these glitzy block heels. They’re just enough sparkle without being over the top, and the cushioned leather insole and supportive ankle strap ensure that you stay comfortable long after the midnight countdown.
2
Old Navy Velvet T-Strap Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
These soft velvet ballet flats are not only pretty and sophisticated enough for NYE, but they’re also so comfy that your feet won’t feel numb at the end of the evening. Plus, the zippered heel makes them super easy to put on and take off.
3
Sam Edelman Taye Textured Booties
Add a pop of color to your outfit with these on-trend velvet booties. If you’re on your feet all night, the comfy low block heel makes these babies a total win, and you won’t need to stuff flats in your purse to change into later.
4
KEDS x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneakers
If you’re not a fan of heels, there are a ton of kicks that still feel festive and party-ready. Our pick for comfortable, shimmery sneaks: these winter-y silver stunners, featuring all-over glitter and satin laces. They’ll give you the impact of a heel without the sore feet and blisters.
5
Marc Fisher Jarli Bootie
The party has arrived! These silver sequined booties are bound to turn heads and get you all the compliments—what could be better going into the new year, right? Plus, they’re perfect for spicing up a solid black dress or jumpsuit, and the chunky heel is dance floor-friendly.
6
Birdies The Starling Slipper
Megan Markle’s go-to flats (which are secretly slippers!) were made for New Year’s Eve. These elevated burgundy velvet smoking slippers have a cozy, faux fur lining to keep your feet comfy-cozy while you host a NYE dinner or ring in the new year at a rooftop party.
7
INC International Concepts Carma Evening Kitten Heel Pumps
8
Mirem Pom Block Heel Pump
On your feet all night? For an event that requires lots of standing—and dancing!—these suede almond-toe low block heels pair seamlessly with high-waist skinny jeans and a silk blouse or party dress, no matter where your NYE takes you.
9
Ugg Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper
Watching the ball drop from home with a glass of wine? Yes, please. If you’re still looking to keep things festive, we recommend these ultra-toasty Uggs featuring soft shearling and wool, and a little bit of sparkle. Glitter and chill, anyone?