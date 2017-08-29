6 Pairs of Clogs That Are Actually Stylish (and Still Comfortable!)

If you're searching for a functional shoe that will keep your feet comfy from morning to night, you can't do much better than a pair of clogs. Nurses, restaurant workers, and teachers tend to be big fans of clogs, since they’re so easy to slip on and supportive enough for people who spend long periods of time on their feet.The foot-friendly design also makes these shoes a smart choice for those with conditions such as bunions and plantar fasciitis.
Clogs reigned the fashion scene in the 1970s, and in the 90s sky-high platform versions gained popularity. The style is poised to make a comeback this fall, too, and we're happy to see that the newest styles are gloriously comfortable and seriously on-trend.
When shopping for clogs, experts suggest investing in a pair with a two-inch heel or shorter—any higher than that, and you risk falling and damaging your feet. People with bunions will want a wider toe area, while those with plantar fasciitis should look for an extra-supportive foot bed.If you plan on doing a lot of walking in your clogs, look for a pair that has a heel strap to help ease tension.
MIA has been around since 1976, and their Alma style is a classic. Thecontoured foot bed helps ease pain, while adjustable strapsensure a perfect fit.The red hue will add instant style to any outfit, but they're also available in five other colors if you prefer something more neutral.
A longtime favorite among nurses and chefs, Dansko recently updated their collection with more fashion-forward styles, such as these Mary Jane-inspired clogs. They work equally well for the office or paired with jeans for a dressed-down look. Plus, the roomy toe box is perfect for people with bunions.
Your go-to for water shoes has introduced a moto-inspired leather slingback clog that's ridiculously comfortable and will actually stay put on your feet. The grippy sole helps provide traction when you're out and about.
This Swedish company (they've been making clogs since 1907!) has an extensiveselection of clogs that are ideal for people with high arches. This pair was first introduced in 1977, but it's still on-trend in 2017. The adjustable strap over the instep will give you a perfect fit, and there's plenty of arch support, which helps ease leg strain.
Birkenstock is the ultimate comfort brand, and they have the devoted following to prove it. One reason why their shoes feel so amazing? The molded foot bed, which only gets better with time. This style utilizes the same foot bed you love from the classic Birkenstock sandals on a heeled clog for all-day comfort.