6 Pairs of Clogs That Are Actually Stylish (and Still Comfortable!)

If you're searching for a functional shoe that will keep your feet comfy from morning to night, you can't do much better than a pair of clogs. Nurses, restaurant workers, and teachers tend to be big fans of clogs, since they’re so easy to slip on and supportive enough for people who spend long periods of time on their feet. The foot-friendly design also makes these shoes a smart choice for those with conditions such as bunions and plantar fasciitis.

Clogs reigned the fashion scene in the 1970s, and in the 90s sky-high platform versions gained popularity. The style is poised to make a comeback this fall, too, and we're happy to see that the newest styles are gloriously comfortable and seriously on-trend.

When shopping for clogs, experts suggest investing in a pair with a two-inch heel or shorter—any higher than that, and you risk falling and damaging your feet. People with bunions will want a wider toe area, while those with plantar fasciitis should look for an extra-supportive foot bed. If you plan on doing a lot of walking in your clogs, look for a pair that has a heel strap to help ease tension.

