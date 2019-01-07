The 5 Best Bras for Asymmetrical or Uneven Boobs

AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Whether you're a rightie or a leftie, we've got your bra needs covered.

By Susan Brickell
January 07, 2019

Not all boobs are exactly the same: Yours might be round, your sister's could be teardrop-shaped, your mother's east-west. You get the picture. Some women also have breasts that differ in size, with one that's a little larger than the other.

According to lingerie company ThirdLove's Fit Finder, an online quiz that calculates a woman's best-fitting bra size and style, about 12% of women have asymmetrical breasts. But intimates brand True & Co. reports an even higher number, saying a whopping 40% of women who take their bra fitting quiz have uneven boobs.

We know that having asymmetrical breasts is totally normal. But just because it's common doesn't make it any less frustrating to find a bra that fits both your girls just right.

We asked Ra'el Cohen, chief creative officer of ThirdLove, to guide us with tips on the best way to fit uneven boobs—plus, which bra styles are most comfortable for asymmetrical breasts.

The right way to fit uneven boobs

"To prevent fit issues like cup overflow, women with asymmetrical breasts will want to fit the larger breast first," Cohen tells Health. You'll then want to invest in a bra with removable inserts to help even out your smaller breast, she says. One genius hack? Simply remove the insert for the larger boob while keeping the insert in for the smaller boob. "The insert will help even the breasts out while still providing the lift and support you need."

Consider the material of the bra

If you walk through the undergarments section of a department store and immediately feel overwhelmed, you're not alone. There are so many decisions to make—lace or cotton? No padding or push-up? To make shopping easier, look for bra cups made of soft, supportive material, like memory foam, says Cohen. The reason: Memory foam contours to your body (so you won't be dealing with bra gap), allowing for a super natural fit.

Removable inserts are key

Repeat after us: Stay away from push-up padding. Just don't do it. Push-up bras won't solve the issue, Cohen says. "If you want to even out your breast size, the best solution is to select a bra style that has removable inserts that let you customize your fit and is comfortable for everyday wear."

Here are five of our favorite styles for asymmetrical breasts.

RELATED: The Best Lingerie for Big Boobs

1
True & Co. True Body Wireless Racerback Bralette

nordstrom.com

If you have smaller boobs, wireless bras and bralettes are perfect because they mold to fit you no matter the size and shape of your breasts. Also good? Wireless bralettes are smooth and vanish under your clothing, but are still cute enough to show off. This one is available in sizes XS to XL and has a slim T-back made of pretty floral lace.

2
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Contour Plunge Bra

thirdlove.com

"Bras with removable inserts allow women with asymmetrical breasts to customize their fit and remain comfortable all day," says Cohen. This bra from ThirdLove has removable inserts, which can be worn in one cup but not the other to help even out the fit.

3
Olga Easy Does It No Bulge Bra

amazon.com

Not only is this comfortable, full-coverage bra made of all-over stretch fabric to accommodate your uniquely shaped asymmetrical boobs, but it also offers extra side coverage panels to smooth out underarm bulge so you feel confident in a tank top or sleeveless dress.

4
ThirdLove 4/7 Lace Balconette Bra

thirdlove.com

Graced with big boobs? If you need a little more support (read: underwire), consider a T-shirt bra or balconette style, since they will flatter the natural shape and silhouette of your breasts. This stunning bra may resemble lingerie, but it's as comfy as a T-shirt bra with ultra-thin memory foam cups that will mold to your shape.

5
Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra

soma.com

While it may look like a bralette, this seamless bra (safe under T-shirts!) has full-coverage contour cups to complement the natural shape of your breasts and give you added support. But what we love almost as much as the fit is how freakishly soft the fabric feels against skin. Even bra haters won't ever want to take it off.

