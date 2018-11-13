The Best Black Friday Deals on Comfortable Shoes, from Keds to TOMS

Some of our favorite footwear brands are on sale today.
A good pair of shoes can be expensive, so Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for sneakers, flats, booties, and winter boots. We've spotted some heavily discounted sales this year—including from some of our favorite retailers such as M.Gemi, Keds, and TOMS. Below, the top places to stock up on comfortable footwear this Black Friday, plus the must-have styles we have our eye on.
1
Cole Haan
The sale: Get up to 50% off a selection of boots, bags, and outerwear, plus 30% off everything else
Our pick: The Cole Haan Women's ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot will serve you well this season, thanks to waterproof(!) leather and suede uppers, cozy shearling lining, and a surprisingly lightweight design.
2
Frances Valentine
The sale: Get 30% off orders of $200 or more with the code FVGIFTS30
Our pick: You can never go wrong with a loafer, but these Frances Valentine Elyce Loafers update the classic shoe with an unexpected silhouette. The bottle green hue is just right for the holidays, but also versatile enough to wear year-round. Plus, they're foot-friendly, thanks to the square toe box.
3
Keds
The sale: Get 30% off full-priced items and 20% off sale
You need these anything-but-basic Keds x Kate Spade New York Ace Leather Glitter sneakers in your life. Technically from the brand's wedding collaboration with Kate Spade, they're understated enough to wear even if it's not your big day. (We love the subtle gold details!)
4
M.Gemi
The sale: Get 25% off any pair
We love this up-and-coming brand, but it's unusual to find their products on sale. So today, we're adding The Felize to our carts; with super-soft suede, a spacious toe box, and square pegs (read: great traction, even on slippery streets), you'll want to live in these driving shoes all year long.
5
Sole Society
The sale: Get 30% off all shoes and bags
Two major shoe trends—slip ons and mules—become one with the Sole Society Belynda 3 Mule Sneaker. This dark blue colorway will go with pretty much everything in your closet.
6
TOMS
The sale: Get 30% off your purchase
These might just be the perfect heeled suede booties. The TOMS Suede Women's Esme Boots are available in four neutral colors and boast an easy-to-slip-on design and an anti-microbial cushioned insole (read: they won't kill your feet after a few hours of wear).