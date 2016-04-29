7 Bike Shorts That Will Save Your Crotch

Back in college, when I first started riding my bike for longer distances than just between my dorm room and classes, I would wear my regular workout shorts. And then after each ride, my bike would sit unused for a week while my crotch recovered.

Is that TMI? Maybe—but chances are, if you're reading this, then you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Soon after, I started getting more serious about my riding and joined a cycling club. They let me in on a little secret: padded bike shorts. Turns out those spandex shorts you always see hardcore bicyclists wearing have a chamois pad sewn into the crotch that provides cushioning and shock absorption to your tender sitting bones.

Maybe it's an exaggeration to say that wearing bike shorts changed my life, but I'd argue they actually did, in a way. Without them, I would have never fallen in love with the sport, and then applied for an editorial internship at Bicycling.com, where I ended up working as an editor for three and a half years.

Bike shorts come in a variety of styles, colors, and price points. Start with any of the pairs below for a smooth, pain-free ride.