How to Wear Gym Clothes Every Day Without Sacrificing Style

Believe it or not, you really can rock gym clothes everyday—and still look incredibly stylish while you're at it. Here, four athleisure-inspired outfits that elevate gym clothes into comfy-chic looks that can take you from barre class to brunch to work.

Weekend Wanderer

Your LBJ—little black jacket—doesn't have to be a true motorcycle one. Find a comfy moto-inspired pick with fun details (like ruching) that upgrade the chic factor.

Shop this look: Ruching on the Vimmia Wind Jacket ($138, vimmia.com) adds feminine flair. The lively print on P.E. Nation's Down Force Tank ($90, in stores) wakes up a neutral palette. The heather-gray hue keeps the Manduka Essential Capri Legging ($78, zappos.com) visually interesting. The water-resistant Lululemon Urbanite Backpack ($128, lululemon.com) is cool enough to carry anywhere. And slip on Puma Fierce ENG Mesh Sneakers ($100, amazon.com) post-workout.

Radiantly Retro

Fleece is a less expensive take on the shearling trend that lined the catwalks this season. Pair this jacket with a white T, graphic leggings, and bold kicks for an updated version of that '70s vibe (think Penny Lane from Almost Famous).

Shop this look: Warm up with the Adidas by Stella McCartney Teddy Fleece ($240, selfridges.com). Track activity in style with the Apple Watch Sport 38mm with Sport Band ($299, target.com). Thanks to its longer length, the Varley Kinney Tee ($65, saksfifthavenue.com) hides embarrassing sweat marks. The Splits 59 Rebel Performance Capri ($120, splits59.com) with side mesh is practical and sexy. And Nike Air Huarache Ultra Sneakers ($115, nike.com) are hot. Period.

Cool Girl

Oversize hoodies are still trending (and we'd wear them even if they weren't). Proportions matter: Pair a roomy sweatshirt with your fave sleek leggings for overall balance.

Shop this look: The '47 Brand Classic '47 Clean Up hat ($22, 47brand.com) brightens a monochrome look. We love Bey's Ivy Park Denim Hoodie ($200, topshop.com). Pick leggings with a soft sheen, like the Blanc Noir London Street Pant ($128, amazon.com). Show your artsy side with Adidas Originals by Rita Ora Superstar sneakers ($80, adidas.com).

Totally Tailored

Athleisure on the job? It works in more and more industries. One key: Avoid busy prints. Instead, opt for sophisticated cuts and fabrics (like tweed, shown above). Dress things up with heels—or keep shoes casual if your office rolls that way.

Shop this look: There's something about the piping on the Tory Sport Seamless Side-Slit Top ($95, torysport.com) that elevates it from gym basic to style statement. Trouser-like pants with a herringbone print, such as the MPG Sport ($74, in stores), transition well into office settings. Sip for hours from a S'well Bottle ($35, nordstrom.com); drinks stay cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. And if the tweed on the Brooks Heritage Chariot sneakers ($80, zappos.com) isn't work-appropriate, we don't know what is.