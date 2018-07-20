The 5 Best Leggings Under $75 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Now is the best time to stock up on leggings from brands like Alo, Zella, and more.
If your go-to workout leggings could use an upgrade, you're in luck: Nordstrom just slashed prices on some ultra-comfy leggings from popular brands like adidas, Zella, Alo, and more as part of their huge Anniversary Sale. Here are five pairs worth "adding to cart" before the site's epic sale is over.
1
Alo Block High Waist Mesh Inset Leggings
Two flattering hues (black and a versatile grey/blue color called concrete), sheer mesh panels to increase air circulation, and five-star reviews. What's not to love?
2
Zella Meditate High Waist Crop Leggings
It doesn't get much comfier than these high-waisted leggings from Zella. What we like: moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric to keep you dry, mesh inserts to encourage air flow, and flatlock seaming (read: no uncomfortable chafing).
3
Zella Gossip Ankle Zip Leggings
Another must-have from Zella, these black-and-red bottoms are a whopping $25 off right now. We love that they have ankle zippers, so you can slip them on and off a little more easily after that sweaty hot yoga class.
4
Nordstrom Stripe Ponte Skimmer Leggings
These super-cute track pants will work just as well with a T-shirt for running errands as they do for a low-impact barre class.
5
adidas Active Icons Tights
Nab these classic black leggings for $10 off right now; they'll be a great go-to in your workout clothes drawer for years to come.