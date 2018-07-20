The 5 Best Leggings Under $75 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Niki van Velden/Getty Images

Now is the best time to stock up on leggings from brands like Alo, Zella, and more.

By Kathleen Felton
July 20, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your go-to workout leggings could use an upgrade, you're in luck: Nordstrom just slashed prices on some ultra-comfy leggings from popular brands like adidas, Zella, Alo, and more as part of their huge Anniversary Sale. Here are five pairs worth "adding to cart" before the site's epic sale is over.

1
Alo Block High Waist Mesh Inset Leggings

Two flattering hues (black and a versatile grey/blue color called concrete), sheer mesh panels to increase air circulation, and five-star reviews. What's not to love?

available at nordstrom.com 73 (from $110)
2
Zella Meditate High Waist Crop Leggings

It doesn't get much comfier than these high-waisted leggings from Zella. What we like: moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric to keep you dry, mesh inserts to encourage air flow, and flatlock seaming (read: no uncomfortable chafing).

available at nordstrom.com 39 (from $59)
3
Zella Gossip Ankle Zip Leggings

Another must-have from Zella, these black-and-red bottoms are a whopping $25 off right now. We love that they have ankle zippers, so you can slip them on and off a little more easily after that sweaty hot yoga class.

available at nordstrom.com 50 (from $75)
4
Nordstrom Stripe Ponte Skimmer Leggings

These super-cute track pants will work just as well with a T-shirt for running errands as they do for a low-impact barre class.

available at nordstrom.com 39 (from $59)
5
adidas Active Icons Tights

Nab these classic black leggings for $10 off right now; they'll be a great go-to in your workout clothes drawer for years to come.

available at nordstrom.com
