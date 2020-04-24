Image zoom Alex Sandoval

If leggings have officially replaced all your other pants, you’re not alone. They can be worn for a variety of activities, like a walk around the neighborhood, an intense workout, a quick trip to the grocery store, or a Netflix marathon. Plus, it’s socially acceptable to wear these comfy bottoms every single day thanks to nationwide recommendations to stay home. Trust us, your cat won’t judge you.

You’re also not alone if you’re bored of rotating through the same leggings over and over again or have officially worn through your favorite pair. Luckily, upgrading your collection just got easier thanks to Bandier’s Private Spring Sale. The exclusive sale allows you to take 40% off some of Bandier’s comfiest pieces, like the We Over Me Foundation Crew Tank ($41, was $68; bandier.com) and Calé Ribbed Hoodie ($59, was $98; bandier.com) with the promo code SPRINGSALE.

While you can score tons of basics in the sale, including sports bras and joggers, the best items to scoop up are the high-quality leggings. They typically retail for more than $100, but the current discount lets you snag best-selling styles for under $50—including leggings from the Ashley Graham-approved All Access line.

To help you find the perfect match, we scoured through Bandier’s sale to find the 5 best leggings deals actually worth shopping. Just be sure to add them to your cart ASAP to prevent your preferred size or color from selling out, and don’t forget to enter the promo code SPRINGSALE when checking out.

We Over Me Yin Legging

Bandier’s in-house brand We Over Me uses unbelievably soft fabric to create the type of stretchy leggings you can imagine living in 24/7. They’re lightweight but durable with an extra-wide waistband that stays in place during even the most complex yoga sequences. Plus, the stylish colorblocked style has the perfect pastel palette for spring. Bonus: You can get the matching sports bra for just $27 right now.

Available at bandier.com, $45 (was $105)

We Over Me Sunrise Capri

This colorful cropped option gives you access to high-quality gear at a more budget-friendly price. The stylish pick is also made with a buttery soft fabric and an extra stretchy band that promises all-day comfort. Optimized for low-intensity workouts, like yoga or pilates, they also come in bubblegum pink or light blue paneling.

Available at bandier.com, $24 (was $98)

All Access Tour Legging

If you’re seeking out a performance-focused pick, turn to Bandier’s other in-house brand, All Access. It uses a sleek compression fabric for a body-hugging fit with plenty of support—and the high-waisted Tour design is no exception: It’s silk-smoothy and true-to-size. Not to mention, it’s extremely stylish.

Available at bandier.com, $48 ($115)

All Access Slash Leggings

Your most intense HIIT sessions are no match for this sleek compression pick. The high-rise style is made from a 50/50 spandex and nylon blend that simultaneously supports and smooths. The performance-focused pair also features a double-paneled waistband and seamless construction to ensure you stay comfortable whether you’re conquering burpees or your latest lap to the kitchen.

Available at bandier.com, $48 (was $115)

All Access Vinyl Record Capri

You might think the cherry red trim on these leggings is just for show, but it actually helps to ensure a second-skin fit. The extra-stretchy style—made from a nylon and spandex blend—also has a double-layered waistband and paneled inseams to keep the leggings in place and prevent chafing.

Available at bandier.com, $45 (was $105)

