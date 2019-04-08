Bandier Is Having a Crazy Good Sale Right Now—Here’s What to Buy
Refresh your athleisure wardrobe with this highly anticipated twice-a-year sale, before it’s over.
It’s not often that you catch a deal at Bandier, one of our most-loved spots for comfortable yet incredibly chic athleisure. Since it tends to carry coveted active brands like P.E Nation, Varley, Year Of Ours, Koral, The Upside, and Adidas By Stella McCartney, prices can be a little steep for a sports bras or leggings, so we were thrilled to find out that they’re putting on a crazy sale, like, right now.
Bandier is running its bi-annual Friends and Family sale offering 20% off literally everything from full-price athletic wear and sneakers to sale items online and in stores until Friday, April 12. All you have to do is add items to your cart, and the discount will be applied at checkout. Refresh your activewear drawer with brand new on-trend pieces like strappy bras and biker shorts, revive your beat-up sneaker collection, and stock your weekend casual go-tos like comfy tees and cool jumpsuits without breaking the bank.
Whatever you’ve been holding out for—whether it’s a breathable tank, tough pair of workout leggings, office-friendly track pants, or a casual sweatshirt to take you into the weekend—we’ve rounded up Bandier’s best athleisure finds for you.
Best deals on sports bras
- Avocado Metamorphosis Bra ($48, marked down from $60)
- Varley Grayson Bra ($52, marked down from $65)
- Adidas By Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Bra ($52, marked down from $65)
- We Over Me Balance Bralette ($40, marked down from $68)
- Koral Spring Sprint Sports Bra ($36, marked down from $95)
- Ultracor Altitude Floral Crop Top ($48, marked down from $125)
- Vaara Elsa Two Toned Sports Bra ($44, marked down from $108)
Best deals on active tops
- We Over Me Foundation Crew Tank ($55, marked down from $68)
- Beyond Yoga Round the Twist Tank ($39, marked down from $48)
- Body Language Dani Tank ($20, marked down from $55)
- Alala Pace Tank ($43, marked down from $75)
- Splits59 Pin Tank ($52, marked down from $65)
- Nike NikeCourt Breathe Top ($55, marked down from $70)
- Champion Reverse Weave Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt ($87, marked down from $108)
Best deals on leggings
- Varley Justin Tight ($87, marked down from $108)
- Year of Ours 3 Color Racer Legging ($87, marked down from $108)
- We Over Me Synergy Legging ($84, marked down from $105)
- The Upside Retro Yoga Pant ($87, marked down from $108)
- Adidas By Stella McCartney Performance Essentials Tight ($60, marked down from $75)
- Splits59 Venice Tight ($92, marked down from $115)
- P.E Nation Sky Shot Legging ($119, marked down from $148)
- LNDR All Seasons Legging ($84, marked down from $148)
Best deals on sneakers
- Adidas Falcon ($80, marked down from $100)
- Adidas Arkyn Knit ($104, marked down from $130)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 ($120, marked down from $150)
- Nike Metcon 4 XD ($104, marked down from $130)
- Puma Nova Grl Boss ($72, marked down from $90)
- Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 ($112, marked down from $140)
- New Balance 247 V2 Pigskin ($68, marked down from $120)