This $20 Monokini Swimsuit 'Fits Perfectly' and Makes Wearers Feel Confident
A statement many of us can agree on is that swimwear shopping can be incredibly frustrating. You want something that will make you feel like your best, most confident self, and, ideally, you don't want it to cost a ton of money, since it tends to be a seasonal garment or one you save for vacation.
Luckily, Amazon has countless offerings in this department, and, thanks to customer reviews, you can get a good idea of exactly how a swimsuit will look before you even try it on yourself. Case in point: B2prity's monokini swimsuit ($20; amazon.com) has earned more than 2,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying the suit makes them feel "confident and sexy."
The one-piece features a flattering crossover-style top and a playful lace-up back design to satisfy any Instagram angle. It has adjustable straps, comfortable compression fabric at the tummy, a moderately high-cut leg, and removable padded cups that offer smooth coverage andr a more lifted look. Plus, it's available in 18 colors and prints, as well as in sizes small to XXL, No wonder it's an Amazon best-seller.
Reviewers are particularly impressed by the suit's thick material, which some note is particularly flattering. "It fits perfectly," wrote one. "I like the material. It actually has two layers of [fabric] in the stomach area which makes your stomach appear flatter!"
Others love that the monokini swimsuit helps them play up their curves. "It's so hard to find a flattering swimsuit that helps to increase my bust, narrow my waist, and is still long enough in my torso for comfort," said another customer. "This one hits ALL the right spots!" One fan also said that the suit provides plenty of support for larger chests, too.
The one-piece swimsuit is surprisingly versatile for multiple body types: Users with short torsos and long torsos find that it fits well.
"I could cry," shared a five-star reviewer. "This suit looks so good on me and I'm six weeks postpartum after my third baby. It's va va voom in the chest, and the black on bottom distracts from any tummy pudge or muffin top. Plus, the lighter color on top cuts at my thinnest part and makes my real body look so good. The support in the chest was nice and I do like the cup inserts for added fullness, support, and femininity. This suit gives me confidence and I'm so happy I found it."
Best of all, Amazon's best-selling B2prity's monokini swimsuit starts at just $20—so you can feel your best at the beach or pool without breaking your budget. Now, that's a summer success story.
