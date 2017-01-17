Yes, Cashmere Sweatpants Are a Thing (and These Are On Sale)

Think about your favorite pair of lounge pants—the cozy old yoga pants or joggers you slip into at the end of a long day, when you’re ready to settle in for a night of Netflix and red wine. Now picture all that snuggly goodness…only made of cashmere. Do we have your attention yet?

Cashmere sweatpants may sound like a crazy indulgence. A luxury fiber, usually reserved for your nicest sweaters, deployed instead for pants you lie around the house in and drop cookie crumbs all over? And yes, considering that cashmere sweatpants can often come at a price tag of $300 or more, they do sound a little decadent.

But right now Athleta’s Cashmere Relax Sweatpant is on sale for $85.99—that’s more than 50% off the regular price of $178. (Confession: I personally ordered two pairs, one in grey, no longer available, and one in taupe.)

Yes, that’s still a significant price upgrade from your old college sweats. But imagine pairing them with an equally luxurious plush sweatshirt and doing some relaxing yoga stretches. Or getting cozy during a snowstorm. Or heck, just enjoying some night cheese. So go ahead and treat yourself in 2017. You totally deserve it.