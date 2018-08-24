Anthropologie Has CRAZY Deals on Comfortable Shoes Right Now

Just before the frenzy of Labor Day sales bombard your inbox, Anthropologie is gracing us with an incredible sale.

From August 24 through August 26, Anthropologie members can save 20% on full-price items in the store’s Anthro Day Sale. And if you’re not member, don’t worry—all shoppers will still receive 20% off sale items. (If you’re not a member, sign up here to take advantage of this weekend’s sale, plus many other perks.)

While you might normally shop for stylish clothes and home decor at Anthropologie, they also have an amazing selection of comfortable sneakers that will totally amp up your athleisure wardrobe. Below are five of our favorite deals on great brands.

Anthropolgie.com

• New Balance 574 Sneakers ($63 marked down from $79; anthropologie.com). Not only do these sneakers have a hue that reminds us of trendy millennial pink, but the cotton canvas insole and rubber sole provide comfort for all-day wear.

• Keds Double Decker Sneakers ($48 marked down from $60; anthropologie.com). These slip-ons will practically go with anything in your closet, thanks to their neutral taupe color.

• Gola Montreal Velvet Sneakers ($76 marked down from $95; anthropologie.com). These velvet kicks are perfect to snag before fall. They come in two colors, wine and navy, and the gold thread embellishments make the sporty shoe even more stylish.

• Soludos x Anthropologie Embroidered Ibiza Sneakers ($102 marked down from $128; anthropologie.com). It’s rare to find anything in the Soludos x Anthropologie collection on sale. Get these pretty embroidered pair while you can—they come in both black and white.

• Gola Bullet Cheetah Sneakers ($68 marked down from $85; anthropologie.com). Not only can you comfortably wear these sneakers all day, but the calf hair texture adds a chic element to a simple walking shoe.