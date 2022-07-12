Amazon Prime Day is here and that means you can save big on all the things, especially on health and wellness essentials that will help you get some shut-eye, eat healthier, and make home life a whole lot easier. These items include a Casper Sleep Element queen mattress, a Ninja professional blender, Apple AirPods Pro, and much more.

Unfamiliar with Prime Day? No worries, we'll catch you up to speed. It's a two-day mega sale that's taking place on July 12 and 13 this year. This event is all the rage because thousands of shopper-favorite items go on sale. While the sale is open to Amazon Prime members and non-members alike, it's best to sign up to become a Prime member to score the very best deals. As a Prime member, you can enjoy free two-day shipping, discounts at Whole Foods Market, and much more.

With thousands of products majorly marked down, it can be hard to choose what to shop, so Health rounded up the 60 best health and wellness Amazon Prime Day sales you don't want to miss.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon

When it comes to Prime Day, the home and kitchen deals should not be overlooked. That's because there are a myriad of deals on products that can help you eat healthier and lighten the cleaning load. You can score deals on kitchen and home appliances like the Ninja professional blender and the iRobot Roomba i7+. For better sleep, consider the YnM weighted blanket, which has more than 29,600 five-star ratings.

Best Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers Deals

Amazon

Having allergies as a result of dust, pollen, and other airborne particles is no fun. That's where air purifiers with HEPA filters come in. These filters remove harmful particles in the air, so you can breathe with ease, and this Prime Day, there will be plenty of purifiers to get for less. You can also score deals on dehumidifiers, which prevent the buildup of moisture that causes mold and mildew.

Best Oral Health Deals

Amazon

In addition to kitchen and air purifier deals, stock up on oral health products, such as the Philips Sonicare 4100 power toothbrush or smaller ticket items like the Crest Pro-Health smooth formula toothpaste.

Best Fitness and Physical Therapy Equipment Deals

Amazon

Fitness and physical therapy equipment has also been marked down for Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Products include a Gymb resistance band set, Elefor deep tissue massage gun, and the Garmin Venu 2.

Best Medical Supplies Deals

Amazon

In addition to the popular health and wellness deals we've covered, you can expect to find significant discounts on medical supplies that help you stay on top of your well-being. We found great deals on the Omron Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor and the Auvon high-tech blood sugar test kit.

Shop More Prime Day Deals

