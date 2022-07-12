Wellness Style Amazon Fashion Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Happening Right Now, and We Found the Best Health and Wellness Deals Shop discounts of up to 67% on air purifiers, fitness trackers, robot vacuums, and more. By Kayla Hui, MPH Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon Prime Day is here and that means you can save big on all the things, especially on health and wellness essentials that will help you get some shut-eye, eat healthier, and make home life a whole lot easier. These items include a Casper Sleep Element queen mattress, a Ninja professional blender, Apple AirPods Pro, and much more. Unfamiliar with Prime Day? No worries, we'll catch you up to speed. It's a two-day mega sale that's taking place on July 12 and 13 this year. This event is all the rage because thousands of shopper-favorite items go on sale. While the sale is open to Amazon Prime members and non-members alike, it's best to sign up to become a Prime member to score the very best deals. As a Prime member, you can enjoy free two-day shipping, discounts at Whole Foods Market, and much more. This Fitbit Tracks Your Heart Rate and Oxygen Levels, and the 'Accuracy Is Fantastic,' Say Shoppers With thousands of products majorly marked down, it can be hard to choose what to shop, so Health rounded up the 60 best health and wellness Amazon Prime Day sales you don't want to miss. Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon When it comes to Prime Day, the home and kitchen deals should not be overlooked. That's because there are a myriad of deals on products that can help you eat healthier and lighten the cleaning load. You can score deals on kitchen and home appliances like the Ninja professional blender and the iRobot Roomba i7+. For better sleep, consider the YnM weighted blanket, which has more than 29,600 five-star ratings. Restorology Leg Elevation Pillow, $28 (was $40) Ninja Professional Blender, $70 (was $100) White Noise Sound Machine, $17 (was $30) YnM Weighted Blanket, $32 (was $50) LumiNRG Rechargeable Flashlight, $18 (was $40) Prosteam Odor Neutralizing Fabric Steamer, $25 (was $33) Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum, $539 (was $800) Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp, $40 (was $85) Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress, $556 (was $695) Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $59 (was $71) Lucid Adjustable and Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow, $24 (was $30) Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer, $80 (was $100) Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum, $90 (was $130) iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (was $1,000) Best Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers Deals Amazon Having allergies as a result of dust, pollen, and other airborne particles is no fun. That's where air purifiers with HEPA filters come in. These filters remove harmful particles in the air, so you can breathe with ease, and this Prime Day, there will be plenty of purifiers to get for less. You can also score deals on dehumidifiers, which prevent the buildup of moisture that causes mold and mildew. Levoit Small Air Purifier, $39 with on-site coupon (was $50) Shark Air Purifier 6, $230 (was $450) Conway Airmega 150(P), $142 (was $168) Gree Dehumidifer, $137 (was $200) Inofia Dehumidifier, $158 (was $180) Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier, $139 (was $230) Aroeve H13 HEPA Air Purifier, $44 (was $70) Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room, $102 (was $120) Blueair HEPA Silent Air Purifier for Large Room, $98 (was $140) Colaze Dehumidifier for Large Room, $120 (was $160) Germ Guardian AC4825 HEPA Air Purifier, $75 (was $100) Best Oral Health Deals Amazon In addition to kitchen and air purifier deals, stock up on oral health products, such as the Philips Sonicare 4100 power toothbrush or smaller ticket items like the Crest Pro-Health smooth formula toothpaste. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, $123 (was $190) Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser, $90 (was $120) Oral-B Smart Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $80 (was $130) Crest Pro-Health Smooth Formula Toothpaste, $7 (was $12) Milos Electric Toothbrush Heads, $5 (was $7) Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $25 (was $48) Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, $60 (was $100) Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner - 4 Pack, $9 (was $11) Foreo ISSA 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $85 (was $189) Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, $80 (was $100) ACT Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, $21 (was $23) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $45 (was $50) Packers Micro Mint Dental Flossers, $7 (was $10) Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush, $240 (was $330) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $45 (was $100) Best Fitness and Physical Therapy Equipment Deals Amazon Fitness and physical therapy equipment has also been marked down for Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Products include a Gymb resistance band set, Elefor deep tissue massage gun, and the Garmin Venu 2. Gymb Resistance Band Set, $19 (was $25) Vibo Care Posture Corrector, $14 (was $19) Urbnfit Small Exercise Ball, $8 (was $10) JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $45 (was $100) Urbnfit Balance Board Trainer, $32 (was $40) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $115 (was $200) Elefor Massage Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $33 (was $100) Garmin Vivoactive 4, $188 (was $330) Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $160 (was $200) Theragun Mini, $159 (was $200) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle, $27 (was $45) Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (was $249) Garmin Venu 2, $270 (was $400) Apple Watch Series 7, $279 (was $400) Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, $104 (was $150) Best Medical Supplies Deals Amazon In addition to the popular health and wellness deals we've covered, you can expect to find significant discounts on medical supplies that help you stay on top of your well-being. We found great deals on the Omron Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor and the Auvon high-tech blood sugar test kit. Med Pride Exam Gloves, $10 (was $13) The Contour Next One Blood Glucose Monitoring System, $10 (was $19) Omron Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, $32 (was $53) 330 Piece First Aid Kit, $37 (was $46) Alcohol Prep Wipes 400 Count, $9 (was $13) Essential Medical Supply Shower and Bath Bench, $49 (was $80) Curad Bulk Variety Pack Assorted Bandages, $9 (was $15) iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $16 (was $55) Auvon High-Tech Blood Sugar Test Kit, $29 (was $36) 