There’s a Massive Sale on Fitbit Fitness Trackers Right Now on Amazon

"Bring on Monday," said no one ever. Today is an exception, though: It's Amazon Prime Day (insert confetti emoji), and we cannot get to our work computers fast enough to, well, shop. Hold all of our emails, phone calls, and deadlines, because we are just very, very busy (*scrolls through athleisure sale on Amazon, takes sip of coffee*). To top it off, there is a HUGE sale on some of our favorite fitness trackers today, including the bestselling Fitbit Alta HR.

The Fitbit Alta HR is a slim fitness band that tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and gives you friendly reminders to move if you've been stationary for a long period of time. The Alta tracks how long (and how well) you've slept, so you can view your sleep trends and get into a better routine; it will also gently vibrate to wake you up, so you don't have to start the day with a blaring siren alarm.

With tap display, you can receive calls, texts, and calendar alerts. Plus, the impressive battery life allows you to go five full days and nights without charging, making it a great option for those constantly on-the-go, or for camping trips where a power outlet is out of the question. The Fitbit Alta HR is 40% off today on Amazon, making it an affordable $89.95 for the black, coral, blue grey, and fuschia colors.

Whether you're a fitness junkie or just want a smartwatch that will perform and look stylish from the office to happy hour drinks, this is a not-to-miss Prime Day deal.