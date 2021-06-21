The 20 Best Prime Day Deals on Comfy Sneakers From Celeb-Loved Brands
Whether you're working out or simply walking around, it's safe to say that the shoes you wear can make or break your day (and level of comfort). If you've ever slipped on a high-quality pair of sneakers that have otherworldly cushion, support, and stability, you probably told yourself you'd never go back to flimsy, uncomfortable shoes again. And if you're on the hunt for their next go-to pair, you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day is the best time to shop for comfortable sneakers that'll show your feet some love (and save you hundreds of dollars in the process).
And brace yourself because the deals are so good, you'll be adding a few to your cart. With a Prime account, you can take advantage of thousands of deals on sneakers from celebrity-loved brands like Adidas, New Balance, Vionic, Brooks, and Asics during Amazon's two-day shopping event. We're talking big savings on styles worn by comfy shoe queens Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Oprah, and more.
From running sneakers to casual shoes, you'll find everything you want to up your footwear game. Right now, you can get cushioned athletic shoes from Witherspoon-approved Asics and Brooks-which have been spotted on both Witherspoon and Garner-for up to $50 off. Another celeb running essential? The stylish Adidas Edge Lux sneakers, which count J.Lo herself as a fan, are discounted as much as 47% for Prime members.
You can also save on shoes from classic brands known for their ultimate foam cushioning, like Meghan Markle's Reeboks as well as New Balance kicks that are favored by Garner, Kate Middleton, and Kourtney Kardashian.
We're not done yet: You'll find discounts on the Hollywood-favorite Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) sneakers worn by Khloe Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Jenna Dewan-just to name a few-and the iconic royal family-approved Superga Platform sneakers. Not to mention, podiatrist-approved sneakers from one of Oprah's favorite brands, Vionic, are up to 67% off for Prime Day.
While these shoes certainly have celebrity followings, they're backed by tons of five-star ratings from everyday runners and walkers, too. Browse through the best sneaker deals, below, to find your next pair at a fraction of the cost before Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow at midnight PT.
Best Running Sneaker Deals
- Asics GT-2000 8 Running Shoes, $72 (was $120)
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 Running Shoes, $100 (was $150)
- Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes, $46 (was $85)
- Brooks Levitate 4 Running Shoes, $110 (was $150)
- Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes, $110 (was $130)
- New Balance 680 V6 Running Shoe, $60 (was $75)
- New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Shoes, $42 (was $65)
Best Walking Sneaker Deals
- Vionic Brisk Jada Slip-On Walking Shoes, $70 (was $100)
- Vionic Delmar Remi Lace-Up Walking Shoes, $80 (was $140)
- New Balance 411 V1 Walking Shoe, $42 (was $65)
- Skechers GoWalk 5 Walking Sneaker, $45 with coupon (was $60)
- Skechers GoWalk Joy Walking Shoes, $39 (was $50)
- Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Walking Shoes, $58 (was $70)
Best Casual Sneakers on Sale
- APL Techloom Bliss Shoes, $112 (was $200)
- APL Techloom Wave Shoes, $180 (was $225)
- Reebok Princess Sneaker, $43 (was $50)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $44 (was $65)
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Shoes, $46 (was $65)
- Superga Acotw Platform Shoes, $48 (was $79)
- Vionic Rechelle Casual Shoes, $80 (was $130)
