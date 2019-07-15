It’s Amazon Prime Day Today—Here, the Best Deals on Comfy Shoes You Don’t Want to Miss

ICYMI, the fifth annual Amazon Prime Day is in official kickoff mode, which is seriously sweetening this Monday. The sale launched this morning and concludes at 11:59 p.m., PT on Tuesday, July 16—which means you only have roughly 48 hours to shop all the best deals (and snap up your favorites before they’re gone). Need a refresher? Check out our explainer on what is Amazon Prime Day for all the sale details.

Right now, Amazon is featuring amazing discounts on thousands of items—including sales on electronics, home goods, and skincare products—but we're especially excited about the huge shoe sale that includes comfy running sneakers and chic lifestyle kicks from some of our favorite shoe brands, such as adidas, New Balance, Puma, Lacoste, and more.

But here’s the catch—these shoes will sell out quickly, so you’ll have to hurry if you want in on the sale prices! And remember, these heavily-discounted items are only available to Amazon Prime members—so if you don’t have an account yet, there’s no better time than now to sign up for your free 30-day trial.

Below, the comfy athleisure and athletic styles that will make you look effortlessly put together from gym to street.

Best Prime Day comfortable shoe deals

• New Balance Women's District Run V1 CUSH + Sneaker: $34 (marked down from $65)

• New Balance Women's Arishi Fresh Foam Running Shoe: $34 (marked down from $70)

• New Balance Women's Cruz Sock Fit V2 Fresh Foam Running Shoe: $60 (marked down from $100)

• Under Armour Women's Charged Rogue Running Shoe: $48 (marked down from $80)

• Under Armour Women's Micro G Pursuit Running Shoe: $42 (marked down from $64)

• adidas Women's Questar Flow: $38 (marked down from $75)

• adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe: $50 (marked down from $70)

• adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker: $32 (marked down from $65)

• Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker: $40 (marked down from $50)

• Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker: $48 (marked down from $60)

• PUMA Women's Defy Sneaker: $50 (marked down from $90)

• Lacoste Women's Graduate Sneaker: $60 (marked down from $79)

• Lacoste Women's Carnaby Evo Sneaker: $50 (marked down from $90)

• Tommy Hilfiger Women's Two Sneaker: $40 (marked down from $60)

• Crocs Women's LiteRide Sandal: $23 (marked down from $45)

• Spenco Women's Fusion 2 Sandal Flip-Flop: $30 (marked down from $40)

• Blowfish Women's Granola Fisherman's Sandal: $30 (marked down from $39)

