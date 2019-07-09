The Cult-Favorite Sneakers That Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Love Just Launched the Cutest New Styles

By now, you’ve probably heard of Allbirds, the cult-favorite shoe brand known for making super comfortable sneakers that everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Barack Obama are huge fans of. And if you haven’t, it’s time to get on board and see what all the hype is about—people say the shoes really are that comfortable, and some customers have even compared wearing them to walking on a cloud.

RELATED: 8 Stylish, Comfortable Sandals for Walking All Day

As if the sneaks weren’t popular enough already, the brand just launched fun new patterns in its Tree Toppers sneakers ($115; allbirds.com). With a retro high-top look, these shoes offer all the comfort you can expect from an Allbirds shoe with an extra touch of style. And now, you can get them in three new eye-catching patterns. Previously only offered in solid colors, this is the first Allbirds model that’s available in patterns: polka dots, zigzag lines, and houndstooth.

Image zoom Allbirds

To buy: Women’s Pattern Collection in Tree Toppers ($115; allbirds.com)

Obama and SJP aren’t the only stars who rep the brand. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Garner are among the many who have been spotted in the classic Allbirds Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com). And though the wool runners aren’t available in patterned designs just yet, the high-tops have all the same signature features that made Allbirds quickly become so popular amongst both celebrities and average customers alike. Think: a soft, padded insole made with moisture-wicking merino wool that reduces foot odors and breathable mesh knit fabric throughout the shoe—all made with sustainable, recycled materials for a machine-washable shoe with unrivaled comfort.

RELATED: Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s Favorite White Sneakers (They’re Under $100, Too!)

obama wearing a bomber jacket and allbirds to the duke-unc game is the level i want to be at pic.twitter.com/PbZojgnTvW — alexa (@alexabtn) February 21, 2019

So if you haven’t jumped on the Allbirds bandwagon just yet, it’s time to take a page out of the former POTUS’ book and rock the trendy brand that’s sustainable, functional, and fashionable. Snag the Tree Toppers in brand new styles Polkadot, Zigzag, or Houndstooth before they sell out.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter