Where to Get the Awesome Clothes Alex Morgan Wears in Health's June Issue

With less than four months before the 2016 Summer Olympics begin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, we're officially counting down for the opening ceremony. One athlete in particular we're looking forward to cheering on: 26-year-old soccer player Alex Morgan of the U.S. Women's National team.

In Health's June issue (on newsstands this Friday, May 13th), the star forward tells us how she's gearing up for Rio, including her go-to workouts, favorite breakfast for long-lasting energy, and the mental visualization strategy that helps her get centered. The Diamond Bar, Calif. native also dishes on her biggest health regrets, concerns about the Zika virus, and her team's inspiring stand against unequal field conditions back in December ("we didn't want to play on surfaces that were second class to what men would play on," she says).

Also in the issue: Alex stuns in gold medal-worthy swimwear and seriously sequined statement pieces. Below, a sneak peek of the clothes she rocks in the photo shoot (plus, find out where you can shop the looks).