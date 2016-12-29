The Best Affordable Workout Clothes to Wear in 2017

Suit up for less! Here are 18 affordable fitness finds you'll actually want to hit the gym in.

Jordan Smith
December 29, 2016

Need a little extra fitness motivation after the holidays? Freshening up your workout wardrobe can make a big difference and help inspire you to hit the gym or sign up for that spin class. But if you're not ready to drop $100 on a pair of leggings, the good news is you don't have to break the bank to score stylish activewear that's comfortable, too. These picks may look high-end, but they're all surprisingly affordable (think: running shoes under $90 and workout clothes under $60). Stock up on these inexpensive fitness finds to make 2017 your healthiest year yet.

1
Avocado Carefree Hoodie

Shopavocado.com

This cozy hoodie is the ultimate topper. Throw it on to run to the gym or out to brunch with your besties. 

available at shopavocado.com $54
2
Under Armour Renegade Cap

Macys.com

We love that it soaks up sweat as it cools you down (and hides a disheveled ’do, too!).

available at macys.com $22
3
Everlast Quilted Jacket

Kmart.com

Take on a killer cold-weather workout in this insulated jacket. Our favorite feature has got to be the comfy fleece-lined sleeves. 

available at kmart.com $50
4
C9 Champion Limited-Edition by Anna Kaiser Fashion Mesh Bra

Champion.com

This limited-edition bra kind of gives us ’80s Madonna vibes—and we’re here for it. Oh, and the racerback silhouette won’t restrict your movement. 

available at champion.com $35
5
Joe Fresh sports bra

Joefresh.com

Warning: The longer length and eye-catching print of this bra may tempt you to rock this supporter outside the gym. 

available at joefresh.com $16
6
Old Navy Go-Dry Racerback Sports Bra

Oldnavy.com

Need an extra push to pound the pavement? This high-impact, water-wicking (and amazingly priced) sports bra will do the trick. 

available at oldnavy.com $13
7
Reebok Studio Faves Muscle Tee

Amazon.com

Let the world know you make it to the gym often with this fun tee. Bonus: It’s also great for showing off strong and sculpted shoulders.  

available at amazon.com $30
8
Marika Fulfill Singlet

Marika.com

You won’t overheat at the gym sporting this barely-there tank.

available at marika.com $25
9
Fabletics Fallon Short

Fabletics.com

Feel secure sans undies thanks to the built-in moisture-wicking briefs lining these shorts.

available at fabletics.com $30
10
C9 Champion Run Shorts

Target.com

The bold color will brighten up those winter dreadmill runs. 

available at target.com $17
11
C9 Champion Limited-Edition by Anna Kaiser Fashion Printed Legging

Champion.com

Mesh panels on these leggings add edge and provide extra ventilation. Nice! 

available at champion.com $40
12
Old Navy Mid Rise Compression Print Legging

Oldnavy.com

These might just be the perfect basic black bottoms. Bonus: These tight tights help boost endurance. 

available at oldnavy.com $30
13
Under Armour Favorite Leggings

Amazon.com

Go ahead and forward fold or squat it out in these leggings—the thick fabric keeps your assets under wraps. 

available at amazon.com $22
14
Bubi Bottle

Amazon.com

Whether you’re toting H20 or hot tea, this silicone bottle keeps you happy and hydrated. All done? Roll it up and stash it in your bag. 

available at amazon.com $31
15
Timex Ironman Classic 30 Midsize

Kohls.com

Let this watch tag along to your next triathlon. It’s durable and water-resistant, and it can clock running and biking splits. 

available at kohls.com $41
16
The Puma Ignite Dual

Zappos.com

Love that weightless feeling when jumping on a trampoline? These sneakers give you similar spring. Hello, personal record! 

available at zappos.com $81
17
Rykä Dominion

Zappos.com

Super light, with a cushy bed that molds to feet, these shoes are the ideal companion for your 10,000-step journey. 

available at zappos.com $80
18
Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK

Amazon.com

High mileage calls for max cushioning, which is what you’ll get with these running shoes. Another plus: a seamless upper that reduces friction. 

available at amazon.com $90
