The Best Affordable Workout Clothes to Wear in 2017

Need a little extra fitness motivation after the holidays? Freshening up your workout wardrobe can make a big difference and help inspire you to hit the gym or sign up for that spin class. But if you're not ready to drop $100 on a pair of leggings, the good news is you don't have to break the bank to score stylish activewear that's comfortable, too. These picks may look high-end, but they're all surprisingly affordable (think: running shoes under $90 and workout clothes under $60). Stock up on these inexpensive fitness finds to make 2017 your healthiest year yet.