Aerie Just Launched an Empowering Intimates Collection—and for a Great Cause

TGIF, y'all. Not only is the weekend upon us, but we just found out that Aerie dropped a super cute five-piece limited-edition collection of empowering tanks and underwear to support National Eating Disorders Awareness Week today.

Image zoom aerie.com

To buy: Aerie Limited-Edition NEDA Strong Beautiful Me, Empowered, and Brave Boybrief Undies ($10; ae.com)

Made of Real Soft fabric, the briefs feature inspirational phrases of self-love—like "strong beautiful me" and "empowered"—printed on the bum, celebrating strong and brave women everywhere. The comfy tanks are perfect for couch lounging or throwing on over a sports bra for a workout; the racerback detail with "strong beautiful me" will power you through your sweat sessions.

The best news? All sales—100%!—from the intimates collection will be donated to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) between Friday, February 15 and Sunday, March 3—and we're here for it.

Image zoom aerie.com

To buy: Aerie Limited-Edition Strong Beautiful Me NEDA Tank ($25; ae.com)

This year's National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is themed "Come as You Are," and it highlights NEDA's movement towards inclusivity in the eating disorder community. Their message? No matter what stage of body acceptance or eating disorder recovery you're at personally, your story is valid.

Comfy undies and tanks for an important cause? Don't mind if we do.

