If you’re a comfort queen like me, I’m sure you can’t resist a good legging. But after slipping into these Aerie Move High Waisted Bike Shorts ($12, was $30; ae.com), I’ve officially broken up with leggings—at least until fall.

On the hunt for a lightweight short I could sport during warmer months while on a grocery or iced latte run, I became bike short-curious last summer and purchased a now discontinued color of these Aerie shorts. Enticed by the mauve-pink shade (my absolute favorite color), I added them to my shopping cart and received them about a week later.

I immediately fell in love with the comfort, breathability, sweat-wicking capabilities, and, most of all, the tummy smoothing and booty-boosting benefits thanks to mid-support, four-way stretch fabric. I felt comfortable vegging out on the couch in them in a crop top (thanks to the super high waistband), and running errands in them Princess Diana-style with an oversized sweater and retro sneakers. I promise you, these are the athleisure bottoms to end all athleisure bottoms.

Fast forward to today: shelter-in-place orders have been in full swing in New York City for about two months and the temperature’s moved into the 70s (translation: it's just too hot for ye ol’ faithful pair of cotton leggings). So deep in my spandex drawer—where my 20-something pairs of leggings live—I pulled out these wonderful bike shorts of year’s past, and they're just as vibrant and comfy as ever. My boyfriend even admired how cute my butt looked in them as I posed in the mirror, feeling cool and confident, but ultimately, comfortable.

While I truly swear by them, I'm not the only one. Aerie reviewers also find them to be the perfect piece to up your athleisure game.

One shopper wrote: "These bike shorts are so cute and comfortable. They’re perfect for working out or just wearing casually under a big T-Shirt."

"I didn't want to like the biker short trend, but when I found these at a decent price and a good length, I figured I'd give them a try," said another. "I love them! They are so comfortable and a lot more flattering than I was expecting. I haven't worked out in them yet, but pair these with an oversized sweater and you've got the perfect outfit for a chill Saturday around the house or running errands. A few reviews mentioned sizing up, but I did not and I am happy with they way these fit."

Regarding sizing, I typically wear size small in leggings as a petite woman with a curvier butt and thighs, and have found that these shorts fit true to size. Yet, if you're going for a less supportive (or compressive) feel in these shorts, I would size up for maximum comfort.

Aerie, well-known for its commitment to showcasing all body types and sizes, has truly won me over when it comes to loungewear, so much that I ordered three more pairs of bike shorts shortly before writing this. And that collection will surely grow as the brand keeps dropping these in more colors—because they're just that good.

The best news? My must-have bike shorts are currently 60 percent off, so you can score them for only $12. But I'd suggest adding them to your cart ASAP as sizes are selling out quick. If you've become a bike short aficionado like I have, the brand also offers my go-to pair in summer-friendly colors (think: fresh lime and cotton candy pink), and in a cute lasercut version and mesh option to keep you cool on sweltering summer days. Keep scrolling for the only bike shorts you need to stock up on.

