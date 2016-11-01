50 Healthy Gifts Under $50
From gym bags to mini cupcake makers, we've got budget-friendly, healthy gift ideas for everyone on your list. After all, aren't health and happiness the best gifts of all?
Healthy, on a budget
Paul TaylorFinding just the right gift can be tough. There's the friend who has everything, the partner who says he wants nothing, and the in-laws who always return your presents anyway. But we're here to help!
We've got suggestions for nearly everyone on your list (OK, you might want to snag one or two for yourself), and at $50 or less they won't break the bank. (We've also included a few options if you want to splurge.)
And of course, every gift idea that made the list is healthy. After all, aren't health and happiness the best gifts of all?
Workout bag
Under Armour UA The Works Tote ($50; zappos.com)
The perfect gift for the gym-aholic—or maybe that friend who is embarking on a new fitness goal—this Under Armour gym bag is stylish enough to tote workout gear to the office while still remaining functional.
Cool apron
Addia Apron ($28; anthropologie.com)
One of the healthiest changes you can make is to start eating natural food cooked at home. But it's often hard to find the time—or motivation—to rattle those pots and pans.
This smart and stylish apron from Anthropologie could inspire the most recalcitrant, takeout-loving gal to get in the kitchen and whip up a healthy meal.
Yoga mat
Amazon Basics Extra Thick Yoga Mat ($18, amazon.com)
Gift your yogi-in-training this extra plush mat. Thanks to an extra 1/2 inch of cushioning, sore knees and wrists will be a thing of the past. The mat comes in six colors to appeal to every yogi's personality.
Food savers
Hutzler Food Savers
($5 to $7; amazon.com)
Cooking with fresh fruits and vegetables is much healthier than nuking a frozen meal or dialing for takeout, but recipes that call for just a pinch of lemon zest or a spoonful of diced onion can fill your fridge fast with half-used produce in plastic baggies.
These airtight storage containers, designed to resemble lemons, limes, garlic, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and grapefruit, solve that problem.
They keep food fresh, cut down on plastic waste, and eliminate peek-and-shriek—you'll know in a glance what's inside.
Conversation-starting coffee table book
To mark the 175th anniversary of photojournalism, the editors of TIME magazine (which is owned by Health's parent company, Time Inc.) worked with an international team of curators, historians, and photographers to carefully select the photos published in 100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time ($25; amazon.com). It's the perfect gift for anyone who's hard to buy for: your 13-year-old nephew will be in awe of Michael Jordan soaring through the air for a dunk, while your celeb-obsessed great aunt will remember the controversial nude photo of seven-months-pregnant Demi Moore. The other 98 photos are sure to spark conversation around the holiday table, as well.
LuxFit Foam Roller
LuxFit Speckled Foam Roller ($11-$27, amazon.com)
This foam roller makes a great stretching companion, whether used solo or before and after a workout. The high density provides stability while you give your spine, quads, and more an at-home massage. Plus, it comes in lots lengths so you can roll out whatever, whenever.
Alarm clock, plus exercise
Novel Creative Red Dumbbell Alarm Clock ($20; amazon.com)
Not everyone is a morning person, let alone the type who's up and at 'em at the gym before work. But anyone can squeeze in a little exercise and start the day off right with this dumbbell clock.
The hitch? The motion sensor won't allow the alarm to shut off until you've completed 30 curls. It's the perfect gift for anyone who could use a creative alarm clock to get them out of bed.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen ($18, amazon.com)
Teigen's mouthwatering recipes, from the Thai cusine she whips up with her mom to the crispy fried chicken she concocts with her husband John Legend, make constant appearances on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Now, fans of the Sports Illustrated model's recipes have a chance to recreate them in their own homes.
Vegetable tortilla stew, lemony arugula spaghetti, and more yummy dishes grace the pages of this fun cookbook, giving the foodie in your family lots of new, tasty treats to try.
Grown-up lunch box
Ultimate To-Go Container ($14, uncommongoods.com)
Eating out for lunch is not only pricey, but also makes it harder to control fat and calories. Solve both problems with this grown-up lunch box that has an adjustable divider, silverware compartment, and reusable ice pack. Bonus: It includes a handy dressing or sauce container, so you don't have to worry about messy spills or wilted greens.
Boxing gloves
ProForce Leatherette Boxing Gloves ($19-$33; amazon.com)
When a calorie-torching workout like kickboxing is endorsed by fit celebrities like Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid, it's no wonder gyms dedicated to the sport are cropping up everywhere.
Since most gyms charge a fee to borrow boxing gloves, this inexpensive pair is the perfect way to immerse a beginner in the fun without dishing over extra cash for the first few lessons. The vented material ensures palms aren't a sweaty mess post-workout and the faux leather creates a totally badass look on the cheap.
Blender with to-go cup
Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender" ($23; amazon.com)
This is a blender and sports bottle in one. Blend your favorite healthy concoctions right inside the 20-ounce BPA-free bottle, and then use the handy carrying hook on the lid to take it with you.
Throw in some yogurt, fresh fruit, and any of your other standby smoothie ingredients, press "Blend," and away you go!
Oil mister
Oil sprayer ($25; williams-sonoma.com)
It's no secret that olive oil is rich in heart-healthy fats, and that cooking with it certainly beats loading up on butter.
But those healthy fats still have calories. Instead of pouring oil into your pan or onto a salad or pasta dish, healthy eaters can simply spritz with this non-aerosol mister.
Earphones that protect hearing
iFrogz Animatones Volume Limiting Earbuds for Kids, Blue ($13; amazon.com)
Most MP3 players have a limit on how loud they can go, with a typical max decibel level of 100. Some reach as high as 120—about the same as an ambulance siren. If your kid is blasting the tunes, they could be damaging their hearing.
To let them listen without worrying about the volume, stuff their stockings with these earbuds. They come in fun colors and don't look any different than regular earbuds, so there won't be any complaints.
Food steamer
Food steamer
($8, amazon.com)
Steaming is a great way to cook without adding fat or losing nutrients in your food. Gift an inexpensive basket steamer that fits inside a stovetop pot. This one is perfect for cooking vegetables, meat and fish, and collapses into itself for easy kitchen storage.
Ice-pop maker
Zoku Quick Pop Maker
($49; williams-sonoma.com)
Making sweet treats at home allows you to keep fat and sugar to a minimum, while experimenting with your favorite flavors and ingredients.
With the make-your-own tool, frozen pops are ready in just seven minutes.
Try some of our healthy ice-pop recipes, such as the
Mocha FrappÃ© Freeze or the Creamsicle Twang.
Running socks
ASICS Unisex Low Cut Cushion Socks, Pack of 3 ($10, amazon.com)
Socks may not be the sexiest gift—unless you're giving them to a runner, that is, who will go crazy for them. This pair has soft cushioning at the heel and toe and fabric that whisks away moisture.
Body-fat-monitoring scale
- Aicok Digital Body Fat Scale, ($26; amazon.com)
- For the health-conscious, weighing yourself daily can be key to keeping the pounds off for good.
- But this scale also offers so much more: It measures body fat and muscle mass, calculates your BMI, and stores data for up to 8 users.
- So if a loved one is a serious dieter (and isn't offended by getting a scale), this could be the right choice.
Eye mask
Yoga Lavender Eye Pillow
($11, amazon.com)
Any eye mask can help you get a good night's sleep by blocking out light, but this one takes it a step further with a soothing lavender scent. If you suffer from headaches, pop it in the freezer before using to help reduce swelling.
Herb mill
Microplane Herb Mill, (Starting at $25; surlatable.com)
Doctors have been telling us for years that we need to cut back on salt. Too much of it can lead to high blood pressure, and in the short term it can cause bloating (ugh). There's just one problem: Our taste buds have become addicted to salt, and if we suddenly curb our intake they're liable to go on strike.
The solution? Replace your saltshaker with the Microplane Herb Mill, which makes it easy to mince fresh herbs directly onto food while cooking or eating. The flavor rush will help you—and your taste buds—break the salt habit.
Just Dance video game
Just Dance 2017 (for Wii, Kinect, and PS3, $40; amazon.com)
The first three versions of this video game got players moving and shaking. Now the latest installment will get both young and old in the groove and have their heart pumping with an improved modes that let you build your own workouts and playlists.
Players can get fit and have a blast choosing a program, working out to the music (new additions include your favorite workout tunes like Justin Bieber's "Sorry"), and monitoring their performance.
Wine-Trax
Wine-Trax
($24 for two; amazon.com)
Wine may be beneficial in small amounts, but it's super easy to miscalculate how much you are drinking—and too much wine over an extended period of time is clearly bad for your health.
These measuring glasses from Wine-Trax will help you cut down on excess calories (and headaches). Lines mark off 4-, 6-, and 8-ounce servings, making it easy to limit your daily serving of wine to the one- and two-drink limit
health experts recommend for women and men, respectively.
Sunlight desk lamp
Sunlight Desk Lamp ($32; amazon.com)
As the days get shorter, it's not unusual to feel a little blue as exposure to natural light drops.
These changes in light exposure are thought to contribute to seasonal affective disorder in some people.
By mimicking natural sunlight, this sun lamp may help chase the seasonal blues away. The company says the full-spectrum lamp promotes healthy levels of serotonin and stimulates production of vitamin D.
Portion-control plates
Slimware Portion-Conscious Dinner Plates
($36; amazon.com)
In the United States, portions, as well as the glasses and plates on which they're served, have grown to enormous sizes in recent years. These Slimware Sunburst plates can help you avoid the portion-distortion trap.
The flowers are designed to mimic the right amount of grains, veggies, and protein, so you can more easily eat a sensible amount of food.
For more help on finding your perfect plate, check out
They're 'grate'
Mini Graters ($9, amazon.com)
Give someone you love the gift of zest, both literally and figuratively. These miniature graters are perfect for garlic, nuts, and spices (and are just the right size to give as stocking stuffers).
Fitness monitor
Jarv Premium Bluetooth Wireless Heart Rate Monitor
($30, amazon.com)
This little device is compatible with iPhone and iPad Air and syncs with more than 50 fitness apps, including popular downloads like MapMyRun and Runkeeper.
Health magazine subscription
Subscription to Health
($13; health.com)
OK, forgive us, but we're a bit biased. Health magazine offers great tips for healthy living, exercise, relationships, and so much more.
Not too pricey for you (only $13), and something your friends and family can look forward to almost every month (10 issues) for the next year.
Sensible ice cream scoop
Healthy Steps Ice Cream Scoop
(about $12; amazon.com)
You love ice cream, but you don't want to love it too much, right? Well, you don't have to ban this calorie-laden creamy treat from your life—just consume it in the right portions.
And no device makes it easier than the Healthy Steps Ice Cream Scoop. Bring (reasonable portions of) ice cream back into your loved ones' lives with this cool tool.
(Check out these other
Ergonomic snow shovel
Suncast SC3250 18-Inch Snow Shovel with Ergonomic Shaped Handle
($25, amazon.com)
This shovel has an ergonomic handle, which makes it easier for your loved ones to shovel snow without breaking their backs to get rid of the stuff.
Resistance bands
Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set
($33; amazon.com)
The great thing about resistance bands is they meet so many fitness needs. Someone with limited range of motion, for example, could use them as an assistant to stretching, and people who travel a lot and don't always have access to a gym or free weights can use the bands for strength training and muscle building.
This set includes tubes, handles, ankle straps, a door anchor, a user's manual, and a travel bag.
Pizza stone
Oneida Round Pizza Stone
($15; bedbathandbeyond.com)
Pizza gets a bad rap for delivering fat and calories. But with the right ingredients and toppings, each slice can deliver fiber, antioxidants, and calcium. Start with a heart-healthy foundation—a crispy whole-grain crust baked on this pizza stone—and then get creative with fresh toppings. Who says you can't have your pie and eat it too?
Try some of our foolproof
pizza recipes, with toppings including savory chicken sausage, sweet pear, and goat cheese.
Water backpack
- CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack ($50; llbean.com)
- Whether you're training for a marathon or preparing for your next bike race, this well-designed backpack offers hands-free hydration with minimal weight.
- The pack has a refillable reservoir for water, a bite valve for sipping, and a few pockets for carrying essentials. Its light weight ensures minimal chafing too—so getting hydrated won't slow you down.
iHome
- iHome™ Color Changing Bluetooth Portable Speaker ($30, bedbathandbeyond.com)
- Perfect for the friend who loves their at-home workouts, this mini speaker wirelessly streams music from an iPhone, iPad, Android, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. Also fun: Color-changing translucent lights that add ambiance.
Aromatherapy gift set
Calily Aromatherapy Essential Oil Set
($20, amazon.com)
Although the jury is still out on whether aromatherapy can really help you sleep, calming candles and soothing fragrances can ease stress and boost your mood. This starter kit contains six essential oils: lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, lemongrass, sweet orange, and peppermint.
Mini-cupcake maker
Bella Cucina Mini Cupcake Maker
($25; amazon.com)
A large chocolate cupcake with icing can clock in at almost 240 calories—even more if you add sprinkles.
For a sweet snack that won't derail your diet, this mini cupcake maker will help you make seven
perfectly portioned treats in minutes.
The nonstick baking plates make cleanup a breeze and, as a bonus, they're versatile: Use them to make snack-size muffins, quiches, and brownies too!
Beauty tools
EcoTools by Alicia Silverstone 4-Piece Backstage Vanity Set
($13; amazon.com)
Alicia Silverstone played a spoiled teen in the movie Clueless. Now, as a vocal vegan advocate and environmental activist, she created a line of EcoTools—natural makeup brushes made with bamboo, recycled aluminum, and cruelty-free taklon bristles.
A portion of the proceeds made by Silverstone's line are donated to the Wildlife Alliance, dedicated to preserving animal habitats.
Or you can consider these other
Cool Tools for the Ultimate Beauty Kit or products from our Health Beauty Awards 2011.
Humidifier
Safety 1st Ultrasonic 360-Degree Humidifier
($25; amazon.com)
Slash the chances of waking up with stuffy sinuses by using a humidifier, which brings moisture-rich air to any room.
Don't worry about its noise level; its quiet lull can soothe kids while helping them breathe easier, especially if they're suffering from a cold. It makes a great choice for anyone with allergies or asthma. Also check out these other
Cuisinart Hand blender
Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender ($34; amazon.com)
This handheld blender can help you purée hearty soups or smoothies.
Blend veggies and proteins to make a meal (think a creamy white-bean or savory broccoli-and-cheddar soup), and you can trick your body into feeling full on fewer calories.
Activity and sleep tracker
UP MOVE by Jawbone Activity + Sleep Tracker
($30, amazon.com)
Help someone stick to their New Year's weight-loss resolutions by tracking their steps with this activity and sleep tracker from Jawbone. Don't let its small size fool you: this teensy activity tracker works hard to monitor steps, exercise, calories burned, and hours slept, and also syncs with the UP App to track calories consumed.
Herb garden starter kit
Indoor Culinary Herb Garden Starter Kit
($35, amazon.com)
Green thumbs can work their magic indoors with this culinary herb garden starter kit, which includes an assortment of seeds (like parsley, thyme, and cilantro). They'll save some money on groceries, and nothing compares to the flavor of fresh herbs on pizza and pasta.
Affordable pedometer
Omron HJ-321 Tri-Axis Alvita Pedometer
($15, amazon.com)
As far as fitness trackers go, it doesn't get much more budget-friendly (yet still reliable) than this pocket-sized pedometer. The Omron HJ-321 tracks steps, calories burned, and maintains a weekly activity log, so your gift recipient can monitor their progress over time.
Automatic soap dispenser
Simplehuman Compact Sensor Pump Soap Dispenser in Brushed Nickel
($40, amazon.com)
For the germophobe on your list, this touch-free soap dispenser will save them loads of worrying. To use, just place a hand under the sensor and the machine will automatically distribute a preset amount of liquid (lotion, too) without drips or leaks. Genius!
Cutting board
Colorful Rings Cutting Board
($28; momastore.org)
This brightly colored tempered-glass cutting board doubles as a serving tray, perfect for passing out healthy snacks at holiday parties.
But why stop at two uses? The dishwasher-safe, odor- and stain-resistant board also acts as a trivet, heat-resistant up to 280 degrees.
Fitness belt
Flipbelt
($29, amazon.com)
This machine-washable fitness belt (which comes in a slew of neon color options) has multiple pockets so your gift recipient can store keys, credit cards and more with ease while they run.
Salad jar
Aladdin Classic Mason Jar Salad Jar
($13, amazon.com)
What better way to save on calories—and money—than by bringing a salad to work for lunch? Transport your healthy creation in a fun new way with this leak-proof jar, which includes a built-in container for salad dressing.
Ergonomic mouse pad
Allsop Comfort Beads Ergonomic Wrist Rest
($20; amazon.com) and Ergonomic Mousepad ($11; amazon.com)
Approximately 5% of the U.S. population will feel the effects of carpal tunnel syndrome at some point.
Reduce the risk with this cotton-and-beads keyboard wrist rest and ergonomic mouse pad, made from NASA-created memory foam. These are designed to keep your wrist elevated, relieve stress on pressure points, and improve blood circulation.
Drinking glass set
Stillwater Glass Set ($32; anthropologie.com)
Getting your eight glasses of water daily is a bit easier when you get to take a swig out of these pretty, minimalist glasses. The faucet emblem on the front reminds you to hydrate, while the 15 ounce capacity of each glass packs almost two serving of H20 into one.
Yoga-mat
Gaiam Easy-Cinch Yoga Mat Slings
($10, amazon.com)
Carrying around a big, bulky yoga mat can get annoying. This sling makes it easy to keep your mat rolled up and over your shoulder. Plus, the straps can be used for adjustments during class!
Moisturizing shower gel
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel ($25, sephora.com)
Brazilian babes swear by this brand of skincare products and fragrances, meaning it's a surefire way to achieve smooth, glowing skin. Infused with creamy coconut oil and moisturizing cupuaçu butter, this product can act as a shower gel and shave cream. Plus, the pistachio-caramel scent will remind you of sunny beaches on the coldest winter days.
Workout hat
Under Armour Women's Fly Fast Cap ($25, amazon.com)
A sporty baseball hat will be fitness lover's most versatile accessory—it shields eyes from sun, covers up greasy locks post-run, and livens up a simple workout ensemble. Under Armour's version comes in a variety of colors in prints, from bright pink for your ultra-feminine friend to simple black for your running pal with a minimalist sense of style.
Tea mug and infuser
FORLIFE NewLeaf Glass Tea 16-Ounce Mug with Infuser and Lid
($21; amazon.com) or TEA FORTE Cherry Blossom Kati Tea Brewing System ($15; amazon.com)
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and may even
help you lose weight. Give the tea-lover in your life one of these nifty mugs. Their easy-to-use infusers will make it simple to brew their favorite beverage every day.
If you want to get them excited enough to use it right away, choose a few types of
green tea from Tea Forte to go with it.