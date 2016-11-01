50 Healthy Gifts Under $50

Paul TaylorFinding just the right gift can be tough. There's the friend who has everything, the partner who says he wants nothing, and the in-laws who always return your presents anyway. But we're here to help!

We've got suggestions for nearly everyone on your list (OK, you might want to snag one or two for yourself), and at $50 or less they won't break the bank. (We've also included a few options if you want to splurge.)

And of course, every gift idea that made the list is healthy. After all, aren't health and happiness the best gifts of all?