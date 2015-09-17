5 Products You'll Love From Tory Burch's New Fitness Line

Great news for fashionable fitness fanatics: Tory Burch just launched a fitness and accessories line and it is AH-mazing. Named Tory Sport, of course, the upscale collection, which, according to the designer, draws inspiration from the 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums has threads for running, tennis, swim, studio, and “coming & going” (think athleisure).

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Burch, who exercises four times a week, told Health. “I kept going back to pieces from high school and college, and just thought it would be really interesting to define real function and style in a more classic way, but that was cool and young.”

In other words, this line is not for folks looking for bright, funky colors and prints. Tory Sport is much more simplistic, seeking to return elegance to sport. To this point, the designer infused her collection with combinations of black and navy, which she says is “super chic together,” while throwing in some hints of sky blue, white and red for good measure.

What the collection lacks in color, though, it surely makes up for in function—Burch’s pieces are breathable, moisture-wicking and have SPF properties—and style.

“I think there is a shift in the way women are dressing and I wanted to give them options,” explains Bruch who says that tennis, paddle boarding, yoga, and running after her two sons are how she stays active. “It’s about combing the concept of sport with real clothes; people want to be comfortable and look chic as well.”

All Weather Run Jacket, $325

Chevron Leggings, $125

Neoprene Backpack, $295

Shelf Bra Fitted Tank, $80

V-Neck Tennis Dress, $195