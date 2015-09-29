3 Fall Yoga Outfits You'll Want to Live In

In search of stylish yoga gear for class and beyond? Layer up with these new must-haves.

Color-Coded

A simple yet edgy boxy crewneck balances out graphic leggings. Plus itâs a quick way to make your outfit brunch-appropriate. Underneath it all: an ultracomfy sports bra.

1. Alternative Nomad Crew Neck ($112, zappos.com)

2. Splits 59 Brigitte Moderate Support Bra ($55, splits59.com)

3. Athleta Lava Sonar Capri ($74, athleta.com)

Hot Prospect

Photo: Will Styer

To stay cool as you flow, go with minimal pieces (think a basic bra top and tiny shorts) that move with you. Chic sweats and a long-sleeve top are great add-ons for chasing away post-exercise chills.

1. C9 Champion Premium Seamless Funnel Neck Top ($35, target.com)

2. Solow X Daniella Clarke Abstract Print Sports Bra ($71, shopbop.com)

3. Elisabetta Rogiani Mini Band Mini Shorts ($61, rogiani.com)

4. Brooks Joyride Pant ($90, brooksrunning.com)

Block Party

Photo: Will Styer

Bold colors make backbends, headstands and, hey, even Corpse pose more impressive. Consider sporting this look for outdoor classes: The tank is UPF 50+.

1. Adidas Uptown Coverup ($80, adidas.com)

2. Lole Marion Tank ($60, zappos.com)

3. Derek Lam 10C Athleta Block Studio Capri ($79, athleta.com).

