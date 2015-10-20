15 Warm Down Jackets That Are Also Super Stylish

Updated October 20, 2015
Credit: Will Styer

Brave the cold without sacrificing style with a cozy-cute down coat.

Get down on it

Credit: Will Styer

Who says we need to trudge through winter wearing shapeless, sleeping-bag-esque jackets? These stylish and sporty cold-weather down coats are anything but dowdy. Brave the cold in one of these short, medium, or long styles.

Old Navy Puffer Vest

Credit: Will Styer

Flaunt defined arms in a statement-making white vest. And at just $30, you could buy more than one—it comes in six other colors. This vest has a relaxed fit and hits below the waist.

Old Navy Puffer Vest ($25; oldnavy.com)

Vimmia Chateau Peplum Jacket

Credit: Will Styer

Boyish figures gain curves with a feminine, bell-shaped skirt.

Vimmia Chateau Peplum Jacket ($245; vimmia.com)

Moncler Chalain Coat

Credit: Will Styer

This pretty poncho has extended length in the back to shield your bum. Just be sure not to pair it with a long sweater or blazer: "All that excess fabric sticking out the bottom will throw off your proportions," says Jenny Altman, style and fit expert and creator of iloveagood.com.

Moncler Chalain Coat ($1,140; farfetch.com)

Mackage Queren-F5 Coat

Credit: Will Styer

An off-center zipper adds style points and, with the help of angled piping, defines the waist. Plus, it eases the fit across the bust.

Mackage Queren-F5 Coat ($390; bloomingdales.com)

Bogner Fire + Ice Lennja-D Down Ski Jacket

Credit: Will Styer

A sporty coat that hits at the waist showcases great legs.

Bogner Fire + Ice Lennja-D Down Ski Jacket ($578; amazon.com)

Woolrich Luxury Arctic Parka

Credit: Will Styer

A furry, face-framing hood keeps snow from wrecking your hairdo.

Woolrich Luxury Arctic Parka ($795; amazon.com)

Peuterey Salgado Fur 055 Vest

Credit: Will Styer

Longer vests elongate curvy and pear-shaped figures.

Peuterey Salgado Fur 055 Vest ($1,045; peuterey.com)

Post Card 748 Jacket

Credit: Will Styer

Anyone can rock a classic ski jacket with a cinched waist.

Post Card 748 Jacket ($885; neimanmarcus.com)

Under Armour Storm ColdGear Infrared Uptown Parka

Credit: Will Styer

Angled channels of down can define any waistline.

Under Armour Storm ColdGear Infrared Uptown Parka ($300; ua.com)

Columbia Women's Barlow Pass 550 Turbodown Jacket

Credit: Getty Images

Adjustable sides give you more (or less) fabric where you need it most.

Columbia Women's Barlow Pass 550 Turbodown Jacket ($280; columbia.com)

The North Face Metropolis Down Parka

Credit: Getty Images

If you're pear-shaped, choose styles that are wider through the hips.

The North Face Metropolis Down Parka ($250; amazon.com)

Canada Goose Whistler Parka

Credit: Will Styer

A belted coat ensures you'll still look slim.

Canada Goose Whistler Parka ($795; amazon.com)

LL Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat

Credit: Will Styer

Petites can go long; the key is to pick a simple, streamlined cut.

LL Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat ($239; llbean.com)

Norma Kamali Classic Long Narrow Coat Reversible

Credit: Will Styer

This lightweight wrap offers extra room without being bulky.

Norma Kamali Classic Long Narrow Coat Reversible ($650; shopbop.com)

Peuterey Nick Double Fur 683 Coat

Credit: Will Styer

Rear snaps work well on a generous derrière.

Peuterey Nick Double Fur 683 Coat ($1,245; peuterey.com)

