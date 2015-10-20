15 Warm Down Jackets That Are Also Super Stylish
Brave the cold without sacrificing style with a cozy-cute down coat.
Get down on it
Old Navy Puffer Vest
Flaunt defined arms in a statement-making white vest. And at just $30, you could buy more than one—it comes in six other colors. This vest has a relaxed fit and hits below the waist.
Old Navy Puffer Vest ($25; oldnavy.com)
Vimmia Chateau Peplum Jacket
Boyish figures gain curves with a feminine, bell-shaped skirt.
Vimmia Chateau Peplum Jacket ($245; vimmia.com)
Moncler Chalain Coat
This pretty poncho has extended length in the back to shield your bum. Just be sure not to pair it with a long sweater or blazer: "All that excess fabric sticking out the bottom will throw off your proportions," says Jenny Altman, style and fit expert and creator of iloveagood.com.
Moncler Chalain Coat ($1,140; farfetch.com)
Mackage Queren-F5 Coat
An off-center zipper adds style points and, with the help of angled piping, defines the waist. Plus, it eases the fit across the bust.
Mackage Queren-F5 Coat ($390; bloomingdales.com)
Bogner Fire + Ice Lennja-D Down Ski Jacket
A sporty coat that hits at the waist showcases great legs.
Bogner Fire + Ice Lennja-D Down Ski Jacket ($578; amazon.com)
Woolrich Luxury Arctic Parka
A furry, face-framing hood keeps snow from wrecking your hairdo.
Woolrich Luxury Arctic Parka ($795; amazon.com)
Peuterey Salgado Fur 055 Vest
Longer vests elongate curvy and pear-shaped figures.
Peuterey Salgado Fur 055 Vest ($1,045; peuterey.com)
Post Card 748 Jacket
Anyone can rock a classic ski jacket with a cinched waist.
Post Card 748 Jacket ($885; neimanmarcus.com)
Under Armour Storm ColdGear Infrared Uptown Parka
Angled channels of down can define any waistline.
Under Armour Storm ColdGear Infrared Uptown Parka ($300; ua.com)
Columbia Women's Barlow Pass 550 Turbodown Jacket
Adjustable sides give you more (or less) fabric where you need it most.
Columbia Women's Barlow Pass 550 Turbodown Jacket ($280; columbia.com)
The North Face Metropolis Down Parka
If you're pear-shaped, choose styles that are wider through the hips.
The North Face Metropolis Down Parka ($250; amazon.com)
Canada Goose Whistler Parka
A belted coat ensures you'll still look slim.
Canada Goose Whistler Parka ($795; amazon.com)
LL Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat
Petites can go long; the key is to pick a simple, streamlined cut.
LL Bean Ultrawarm Long Coat ($239; llbean.com)
Norma Kamali Classic Long Narrow Coat Reversible
This lightweight wrap offers extra room without being bulky.
Norma Kamali Classic Long Narrow Coat Reversible ($650; shopbop.com)
Peuterey Nick Double Fur 683 Coat
Rear snaps work well on a generous derrière.
Peuterey Nick Double Fur 683 Coat ($1,245; peuterey.com)