10 Trendy Sports Bras You'll Want to Wear as a Top

Skip the shirt! These sports bra crop tops have you covered. 

Kristin Canning
January 12, 2017

A good sports bra can make or break a workout, so it’s important to find a comfortable, supportive fit. That’s why we can’t get enough of the sports bra crop tops that are blowing up in activewear. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have rocked the sporty crop top look, and brands like Old Navy and Target are getting in on the trend. These bras are longer, offering more coverage, and they’re so cute you’ll want to wear them on their own (or peeking out from an unzipped hoodie). You worked hard for those abs – show them off with our favorite picks. 

1
Athleta High Moon Bra

Athleta.com

Wear this top to yoga—its no-chafe seams and thick lower band will let you move in comfort. 

available at athleta.com $54
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Varley Vernon Crop Bra

Bandier.com

This supportive top has chic mesh panels for a flirty, sporty look.

available at bandier.com $70
SHOP NOW

3
New Balance Accelerate Crop Top

Newbalance.com

The fabric in this top will wick away sweat and keep you dry. Plus, the reflective trim increases visibility on nighttime runs. 

available at newbalance.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Prana Petit Crop Top

Prana.com

This super-soft top has adjustable straps to help you fit the perfect fit. 

available at prana.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Marika Zoey High Neck Sports Bra

Marika.com

Mesh paneling and an open keyhole back give this bra extra breathability. 

available at marika.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Puma Crop Bra Top

Six02.com

This deep-v and racer back combo is a majorly sexy studio to street look. Pair with loose sweats for dance cardio class. 

available at six02.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Sweaty Betty Homestraight Crop

This snug-fitting, sweat-wicking top will keep you cool on runs or in spin class. 

available at sweatybetty.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Under Armour Luminous Crop Top

Underarmour.com

The four-way stretch in this bra top offers support without constricting you. It’s perfect for studio classes – the Luminous print shows up in black light! 

available at underarmour.com $55
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Zobha Amos Cut-Out Sports Bra

Zobha.com

This soft, color-blocked bra has skinny, adjustable straps, making it a perfect low-impact option for yoga, barre or Pilates. 

available at zobha.com $29
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Lucy High Impact Workout Bra

Lucy.com

Rock this bold print in bootcamp class! With a high neckline, this super-supportive, fitted bra can handle the toughest workouts. 

available at lucy.com $55
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up