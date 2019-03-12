Oral Sex Gone Wrong: Woman Has a Stroke Right as She’s About to Orgasm

You know the incredible feeling you get right before you reach the big O: Your heart is pumping, you're breathing faster, and you feel like you're about to lose control? Well, a woman in the UK really did lose control when she had a stroke while her partner was going down on her.

A report published in BMJ explained that the 44-year-old woman was about to hit that high note when her partner noticed her body had gone "stiff." Her partner quickly called an ambulance and reported that she had been unconscious for about two or three minutes before finally waking up.

When she got to the emergency room, the woman had normal vital signs and was fully responsive. She did complain of nausea and a headache, but otherwise, nothing was out of the ordinary.

At first, doctors thought she might have had a seizure, but because of her persistent headache, they decided to do CT scans. Good thing they did. The scans revealed bleeding in the area between the brain and the tissues that cover the brain. In other words, she had a stroke.

This type of bleeding is called a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH). In this case, it occurred because a blood vessel in the woman's brain ruptured. If left untreated, SAH can result in permanent brain damage or even death, according to Mayo Clinic.

The BMJ report stated that a major risk factor for SAH is a sudden spike in blood pressure, something that wouldn't be unusual during a steamy sex session. But the woman was also a regular smoker, which is a known risk factor for stroke.

After being treated in the hospital for two weeks, she was able to return home. The report stated that she doesn't have any signs of lasting complications...and hopefully the experience hasn't made a dent in her ability to climax either.

