Why You Can Quit Worrying About Your Caffeine Habit

Caffeine might be good for more than keeping you alert.

Researchers in Japan found that while drinking at least one cup of coffee a day lowered stroke risk by 20% and drinking two cups of green tea a day lowered it by 14%, the benefit from both was likely greater than either one on its own.

The drinks work in different ways: An antioxidant in green tea, catechin, has anti-clotting effects. Chlorogenic acid in coffee may lower your chance of developing type 2 diabetes, a risk factor for stroke. Aim for a cup of joe and two cups of green tea a day.

