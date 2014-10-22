Your Happiness Break: A Talking Seashell With Shoes

Day to day, you find yourself trying to make your way through what seems like a never-ending to-do list, complete with everything from meeting deadlines to getting through that pile of dirty laundry in the corner to squeezing in a long run for that marathon you singed up for...wait, maybe thatâs just me. Regardless of what's on your list, as it grows, so does your stress level, which can leave you feeling anxious, irritable, and depressed. Next thing you know, youâve fallen off the happy track.

Thatâs why you should stop whatever you're doing right now and watch this amazingly cute video of âMarcel the Shell With Shoes On,â a character created by comedian Jenny Slate and her husband Dean Fleischer-Camp.

The stop-animation videoâwhich is the first Marcel flick since 2011 and the third in a seriesâfeatures an adorable little mollusk chatting about things like where he puts his deodorant, how âshrimp are the idiots of the sea,â and how his shell feels tight when he's stressed. For you true Marcel lovers, Slate and Fleischer-Camp have released their second childrenâs book,Â Marcel the Shell: The Most Surprised I've Ever Been ($12, amazon.com).

Besides the fact that we think that youâll get a kick out of it, studies show that expecting a laugh from watching a funny video can help decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Researchers at Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania have also found that as people get older, they tend to find ordinary treats (like a manicure or a pumpkin spice latte) just as happiness-inducing as extraordinary ones like a trip to Bali. The authors think that as we age weâre more aware of how fleeting time is, so weâre more likely to appreciate everyday bright spots.

And trust us, this video will definitely be a bright spot in your day.

