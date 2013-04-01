Why April Fools' Day is Good For Your Health

Guess what? You should have a cupcake for breakfast this morning. It's very nutritious.

April Fools'! (Now go ahead and reach for that bowl of oatmeal like you were going to.)

The first of April is an annual day for jokes, hoaxes, and pranks, and a time for much-needed belly laughs. What's more, April Fools' Day can be good for your health.

Laughing can have a positive effect on brain activity and relieve stress and anxiety. Laughing also may be good for your heart; it has a beneficial effect on blood pressure and heart rate, as well as relaxes your blood vessels, which could reduce strain on the heart.

The fun doesn’t have to stop at the end of today; April 1st also marks the start of National Humor Month, a month-long celebration of laughter and happiness. So, you have plenty of time to plan your jokes, or even just catch up on Saturday Night Live or the latest funny cat video on YouTube.

So, go ahead and smile all month long and laugh until your abs hurt. It's worth it!

