Healthy Ice Cream Alternatives, Strawberry Bruschetta, and America's Least Stressed States

- You don’t have to skip sweets at your Memorial Day barbecue. Just swap regular old ice cream for one of these mouthwatering (and healthy!) alternatives. [FitSugar]
- Don’t feel like burgers? Here’s how to grill the ultimate steak. [Fox News iMag]
- Last month, the most premature European baby ever to survive was finally able to leave the hospital. Born at 21 weeks, she weighed just over a pound. Now, doctors ask, how young is too young to save? [TIME Healthland]
- While the HCG diet isn’t FDA approved, and still has experts skeptical, this author’s mother is following the fad—and loving it. [That’s Fit]
- Chef Tom Colicchio knows good food. But he’s also a dad of three. Here, he dishes on cooking with kids. [LilSugar]
- We can’t get enough of in-season strawberries. Try them in this creative strawberry bruschetta recipe. [Vitamin G]
- Gallup recently revealed America’s 10 least stressed states. Find out if your state made the list here. [Huffington Post]
- We know you love the sun-kissed look, but please, stop using tanning beds. Here’s a cautionary tale from a blogger who knows the danger firsthand. [Daily Spark]