6 Sneaky Stress Triggers and What to Do About Them

Popular belief has it that to be successful, you need to be always on—networking at events, pitching ideas, and tirelessly building your personal brand. But for an introvert, that expectation can be overwhelming: “This is a big and constant source of stress, and not one we’re warned about,” says Morra Aarons Mele, an entrepreneur and author of Hiding in the Bathroom: An Introvert’s Roadmap to Getting Out There (When You’d Rather Stay Home) ($26; amazon.com).

BE YOURSELF: Introverts have their own special powers. They tend to be careful listeners, creative thinkers, and empathetic bosses, among other things, says Aarons Mele. As you navigate your career, play to your strengths, and find strategies that work for you. Rather than forcing yourself to attend every conference, pick the ones that are most valuable. Instead of trying to compete with extroverts in brainstorm sessions, set an agenda that gives everyone a chance to contribute.