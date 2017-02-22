Stressed Out? Listen to 4 Hours of Calming, Ambient Music From Moby

There's nothing quite like crushing your to-do list: Making it to an early morning Spin class, knocking off errands, finishing up a flawless report. But of course, sometimes all the doing just needs to stop. And for those times, there's Long Ambients1: Calm. Sleep. This free album from DJ and musical genius Moby features four hours(!) of ambient music to help you unwind and Zen out—for real.

"Over the last couple of years I've been making really really really quiet music to listen to when I do yoga or sleep or meditate or panic," Moby wrote on his site. "I ended up with four hours of music and have decided to give it away."

The album was first released last spring, but it's suddenly experiencing a resurgence on social media—and with good reason. Without any recognizable words or instruments, the 11 tracks are helping people disconnect from the real world (and their constant news alerts) for as long as necessary.

"It's really quiet: no drums, no vocals, just very slow calm pretty chords and sounds and things for sleeping and yoga and etc.," wrote Moby, who's also known for being vegan and an animal rights activist.

If you struggle to relax or fall asleep—or if Savasana is your favorite part of yoga class—you'll definitely want to check out the playlist above, which is also available on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music, and YouTube.

Even if you only have time for a short break from the hundred things left on your list, Moby's soothing music is the perfect soundtrack to help you chill, stat.