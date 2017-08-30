12 Houston Pictures That Have Broken Our Hearts (And Restored Them)

Harvey's record-breaking rainfall is being called one of the worst disasters in United States history. With potentially years of recovery ahead for Houston, it's hard to consider the storm anything less than devastating.

But some of the heartbreaking photos and videos coming out of the tragedy in Texas also offer up hope. They capture Houstonians making heroic efforts to help those around them, proving the world may not be as terrible as it often seems in our 24/7 news cycle. Take a look at the images below, which are all helping to restore our faith in humanity.

Friendly neighbor Andrew White rescued this woman in his boat from their River Oaks neighborhood, and made sure both she and her pup made it to safety.

These rescuers carried this woman into a boat from her flooded retirement home.

Volunteers sorted through piles and piles of donated clothing to help keep Harvey victims dry and warm.

This Coast Guard helicopter masterfully lifted a person in a wheelchair to safety.

All animals were saved Posted by Chance Ward on Monday, August 28, 2017

Facebook user Chance Ward and his 17-year-old son have been freeing animals trapped in the flooding. "This is what we do," he says in this video he posted, in which his son saves a horse. "We help livestock, we try to help people."

Y'all, my mom is just boating around Houston picking people up like it ain't no thang. This woman right here is my hero. pic.twitter.com/FDUqUj8c5a — Abby Fogarty (@Rock_Hard_Abbbs) August 27, 2017

On Twitter, Abby Fogarty shared a picture of her mother pick up strangers in her boat to bring them to dry land.

This poodle sat protectively next to its senior companion, as they waited to be rescued from a floating air mattress by an approaching helicopter.

We are thrilled to have Houstonians come out to our 6006 N Freeway Galley Furniture store. In the top left photo you... Posted by Gallery Furniture on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Local chain Gallery Furniture opened its doors to Harvey victims, providing shelter and food. Owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is well known in the area for regularly helping his community, TIME reported.

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, on Aug. 27, 2017. Photograph by David J. Phillip—@ap.images A post shared by TIME (@time) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Little Aiden is just 13 months old. He and mom Catherine Pham were rescued from their home by Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck.

Remember the picture of patients at an assisted living center that flooded in Dickinson TX sitting around in waist high water?. Here is a new picture. All safe,warm, and dry. <3 Posted by Louisiana Cajun Navy on Monday, August 28, 2017

After an upsetting photo of nursing home residents trapped in a flooded room went viral, the seniors were rescued. Their new accommodations make us more than a little misty-eyed.

HCSO deputies are out in the Blackhorse subdivision still working high water rescues. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/gBFwSaoPjo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 27, 2017

This photo of a deputy from the Houston County Sheriff's Office carrying two small children also went viral. Rick Johnson was going door-to-door in Cypress, Texas, when he found this family. "In order to keep the kids focused on happy thoughts given the seriousness of what was going on around us, I told them a couple of light jokes," Johnson told TIME.

Little York and 59-extremely high water. Avoid area. Stopped quickly to assist while en route to another rescue call. #harvey #hounews pic.twitter.com/uxDpy5JiQm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 28, 2017

Another touching tweet from the Houston County Sheriff's Office shows men working together to free a car from floodwater.