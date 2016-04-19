3 New Apps That Let You Crowdsource Your Worries

A slew of new apps are letting you seek guidance from the masses about love, your job, and more, all from your smartphone.
Facebook and Twitter friends are great for providing dinner suggestions, but what about life advice? A slew of new apps are letting you seek guidance from the masses about love, your job, and more, all from your smartphone. “It’s like talk therapy because it gives you a place to put down that burden you’ve been carrying on your shoulders,” notes Suzanne Degges-White, PhD, chair of the counseling, adult, and higher education department at Northern Illinois University. (Just keep in mind that you’ll still have to work on relationships in real life.)
Need to get something off your chest? Give communal therapy a try:
Counsel (free; Google Play)
Talk it out with users who have been through similar experiences; there’s an option to chat one-on-one.
Koko (free; iTunes)
Anonymously share what you’re wigging out about, and get tips from the forum to help you rethink the situation.
Jyst (free; iTunes)
Undecided about texting him back? Gather honest advice about all your modern romance woes from anonymous users.