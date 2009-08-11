The Truth About Low-Fat Foods, an Online Cure for Insomnia, and Why Flip-Flops Could Kill You

- Personally, we aren’t quite ready for shorter days and longer sleeves, but back-to-school sales and fall previews are already upon us. For some tired moms, dropping the kids off at the bus stop can’t come soon enough. Here, five easy back-to-school tips for moms who need a little push through to the finish line. [MomLogic]
- Grilled, baked, lean—we know the health buzzwords to look for. But there are some surprising myths about so-called healthy foods, like how many low-fat products are crammed with extra sugar. Get the facts on this and other skinny food myths. [Forbes]
- Next time you have to break some bad news, try asking the recipient to take a load off. And not just to sit down, but to really make themselves comfy. Turns out we handle anger differently when we’re lying on our backs, compared to sitting up. [New Scientist]
- We hate that impossible-to-scrub-off black film our favorite flip-flops leave on the bottoms of our feet. So not cute. Turns out it’s so not healthy either! Lab tests found more than 18,000 germs on flip-flops (some deadly!) that can make their way into your bloodstream and attack your organs if you have any open cuts on your feet. [Gothamist]
- It’s already possible to track your diet, check symptoms, and get medical advice online, but now there may even be a cure for insomnia at your keyboard. Two studies show online versions of behavioral therapy are effective in helping the sleepless catch a few extra z’s. [New York Times]
Previous news from Around the Web:
11-Year-Old Runs 32 Miles, Dieting Mistakes to Avoid, and Why You Should Love Your Love Handles
Back-to-School With Tissues, Tubby Teens, and Danger at the Celeb Pool Party
How to Stay Fit When You Eat for a Living, Breast-Feeding Dolls, and Why Bottled Water Has an Expiration Date