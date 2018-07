"I run the Aveda Stress-Fix Concentrate ($22; aveda.com) over my wrists, close my eyes, and breathe in lavender and clary sage. It's my at-desk spa moment, and it so works."

Nothing relaxes me more than a foot massage, so I like the Amazing Wood Foot Roller ($25; bodyback.com). It's not high-tech, but its varied textures ease my poor feet."

"I turn on Songza (songza.com), a new free music app that lets you choose a playlist that fits with your current mood—or the mood you'd like to be in."

"After a workout, I'll take a bath and slather on Ole Henriksen Body Comfort Lotion ($28; olehenriksen.com). Menthol, peppermint, and geranium oils relax me."

—Rozalynn Frazier, Assistant Editor