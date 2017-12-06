The 15 Best Gifts to Give Your Coworkers for a Zen Office Environment

When exchanging holiday presents with your coworkers this year, why not gift them something that helps create a positive work environment? It only takes a small token of appreciation to enhance someone's work experience, and good office vibes can boost productivity for everyone, as well as improve your overall health.

With workplace wellness in mind, we rounded up the top gifts to give your coworkers that will create a calming and productive office environment. From greenery for their desk to a cozy blanket scarf, these are the gifts your coworker will actually appreciate. The best part? They're all under $30 and available on Amazon. You might even find yourself adding a few items for your own desk to your shopping cart.