6 Times Celebrities Got Angry in Public (and How They Handled It)

Here's how A-listers manage anger—from supercool to totally over the top.
Alyssa Milano fires back at Wendy Williams for dissing breast-feeding
Milano stood up to Williams in January after the talk show host said she didn’t want to see women breast-feed in public. Milano’s defense: Breasts are sexual only because we’ve made them that way.
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team demands equal field
After protesting poor conditions on women’s fields to FIFA for months, the U.S. women’s national soccer team canceled a December match rather than risk injury. Point: U.S.A.!
Zendaya calls out Giuliana Rancic for hair insults
Following the Fashion Police co-host’s hurtful joke about Zendaya’s dreadlocks last year, Zendaya fired off an Instagram response calling out Rancic for being offensive. Rancic womaned up and apologized.
Lena Dunham slams Jezebel for sneaky body shaming
In 2014, the Girls star blasted the website Jezebel for posting unretouched pics from her Vogue shoot: “I don’t understand why, Photoshop or no, having a woman who is different than the typical Vogue cover girl could be a bad thing.” So true.
Jennifer Lawrence roasts reporter's tech etiquette at Golden Globes
During a press conference after the 2016 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence scolded a reporter for interviewing her with his face buried in a phone, telling him he needs to “live in the now.”
Naomi Campbell throws phone at housekeeper
In 2006, model Naomi Campbell allegedly threw a phone at her housekeeper—causing a cut that required four stitches—after accusing her of taking a pair of jeans. Yeow!