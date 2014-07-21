3 Relaxing Spa Trends Worth Trying

Need a little pampering? Most of us could use some. Here's what's all the rage in rejuvenation according to the International Spa Association.

Alfresco treatments

The theory: Getting your spa on outdoors connects you to nature, deepening relaxation. And it's not just for tropical locales. The Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands, North Carolina, now has open-air treatment rooms with mountain vistas.

Mindful massages

Meditation is having a moment, and spas are offering classes (like those at Canyon Ranch in Miami) and two-for-one therapies, such as the massage-and-meditation combo at the Alvadora Spa at Royal Palms Resort in Phoenix.

Farm-to-spa products

"People who eat local want to 'spa local,' too," says Jessica Timberlake, director of Laguna Cliffs Spa in Dana Point, California. Think avocado eye treatments at Laguna Cliffs, or local honey wraps at Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie, Washington.

