Save Over 77% Off Size-Inclusive Sports Bras at Nordstrom, Old Navy, Athleta and More

You want to feel good in what you’re wearing while working out to give you that extra drive—both physically and mentally. For certain things like buttery workout leggings or a sweat-wicking workout top, finding the right fit only matters so much. And then if they happen to come in a pattern that gives you an extra confidence boost, it’s an added win. But with certain things when it comes to your workout gear and how they fit, you should never compromise.

So if you splurge on something like a new pair of your favorite running shoes in a bold color combo simply because it brings you joy, go for it. But there’s something more to it when it comes to the difference in your health that working out in the right-fitting sports bra can make. 

But just like the right running shoes can make a difference for your body and impact your health, so can working out in the wrong sports bra. This is why when retailers put a range of styles of sports bras on sale, you might want to take advantage of the savings while evaluating what offers the best support for your body and lifestyle. And right now lots of major retailers, like Old Navy, Nordstrom, and Athleta have a range of styles over 60% off—which means they have you (and your chest) covered for all types of activities and intensity levels.

Longline Sports Bras

Old Navy Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra Tank for Women

Old Navy

This style of sports bra can give athletes who want to ditch their shirts some extra coverage with a supportive design that extends further down to the ribcage and is often more modest over the cleavage with a higher neckline. Basically, the classic longline sports bra typically provides medium compression but fits like a crop top, explains Molly Huddle, a Rio 2016 Olympian, American record holder, and marathoner, in our guide to The 10 Best Sports Bras for Running.

Low-Impact Sports Bras

YUMMIE Sloan Strappy Racerback Sports Bra

Nordstrom

Think of this type of sports bra as what you’d want to wear during less strenuous activities like doing yoga, barre, going for a walk, or just being comfortable while lounging around. And since these bras offer lighter support, the straps aren’t intended to be doing much heavy lifting and tend to be more decorative.

Medium-Impact Sports Bras 

NATORI Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra

Nordstrom

These sports bras offer a bit more support for those who are taking their workouts to the next level like cardio and weight-training. These compression bras will help hold the girls in place as you get your body moving more.

High-Impact Sports Bras 

WACOAL Simone Seamless Underwire Sports Bra

Nordstrom

You’ll want to have these sports bras on hand for any high-intensity workouts that involve running, jumping, or can cause spillage for big-breasted ladies, says LaJean Lawson, PhD, an exercise science professor at Oregon State University. Lawson, who has studied breast motion for over 25 years, previously explained, "Breasts fly up more than they sag down when in motion, so adequate coverage in front is important," which is where these high-impact sports bras come in. 

