Smoker? Kick the Habit Today for World No Tobacco Day

Did you know 600,000 people die each year due to exposure to second-hand-smoke alone? Smoking is bad for your heart, lungs, brain, and even your sex life. If you need even more reasons to quit, just check out these 15 ways smoking is ruining your looks!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared May 31st World No Tobacco Day, a day aimed at banning cigarette advertisements and promotions that try to encourage people to start smoking or continue to smoke.

The WHO estimates that one out of three adolescents or teens who experiment with tobacco, do so because of sometimes sneaky tobacco ads, promotions, and sponsorships. We here at Health are not fans of smoking in movies for just this reason.

Need help quitting? Hear from real women and men about how they finally were able to kick the habit. Success stories like Peter McGuigan's, who went from being a pack-a-day smoker to a successful ex-smoker, may inspire you to quit.

