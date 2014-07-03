Health Win: Cape Cod Beaches Ban Smoking

Just in time for summer's high season, popular Cape Cod beaches recently enacted smoking bans.

Meant to minimize second-hand smoke for the marjority of beachgoers, the bans apply to six heavily visited lifeguarded areas on Massachusett's Cape Cod National Seashore.

Smokers will have to head several hundred feet away from lifeguard stations to light up.

Stretching from Provincetown's Herring Cove and Race Point beaches at the tip of the Cape to Eastham's Coast Guard Beach just north of the "elbow" on the Atlantic side, the ban also includes Marconi, Head of the Meadow, and Nauset Light beaches.

The T+L Take? For non-smoking sun worshipers, this is only good news. For smokers, the bans should not affect vacation plans too much, as unguarded areas of the beaches remain unaffected.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure