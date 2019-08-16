Halsey's already role-model material: She's been open and honest about her struggle with endometriosis, and just recently she hit the cover of Rolling Stone with her unshaven armpits on full display. Now, she's adding something else to that list: quitting smoking.

Halsey (her real name is Ashley Frangipane), revealed in a tweet Thursday that she's officially kicked her nicotine habit. "I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years," the singer, 24, wrote. “I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share.”

I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share. — h (@halsey) August 15, 2019

FYI: Quitting smoking can make you gain weight. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an ex-smoker can gain five to 10 pounds in the months after quitting.

The NIH goes on to explain that this can happen for three different reasons: First, nicotine can speed up your metabolism and make you torch calories at a faster rate; without it, your body may burn food more slowly. Cigarettes can also reduce your appetite, so you may feel hungrier once you stop smoking. And since smoking is a habit, you might turn to high-calorie foods to replace that habit once you give it up.

Still, the NIH says that quitting smoking is "one of the best things you can do for your health"—and it's true. Cutting out smoking can have a wide range of benefits, including lowering your blood pressure, improving circulation and energy levels, and drastically reducing your risk of health issues like heart disease and lung cancer, per the NIH. If weight gain is still a concern, though, the NIH provides a list of ways to prevent weight gain after stopping, like stocking up on sugar-free gum, sleeping well, and exercising regularly.

As for Halsey, she's already seen tons of support for quitting smoking from fellow celebs and fans alike. Kelly Clarkson, who admittedly doesn't actually know Halsey, chimed in to congratulate her on Twitter. "I don’t even know you and I’m proud of you," Kelly wrote. "That’s amazing! You’re too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl."

I don’t even know you and I’m proud of you! That’s amazing! You’re too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl 😊 https://t.co/bxwnmoiryF — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 15, 2019

So I guess while Halsey might be "Bad at Love," she's definitely not bad at loving herself.

