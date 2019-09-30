This Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Is Worth the Hype—and I’ll Never Sleep on Anything Else Again

On a somewhat recent laundry day, my boyfriend and I were peeling the cases off our bed pillows and were both totally grossed out by what we saw—brownish-yellow moisture spots all over the cushions, aka sweat. Gag. I’ll be honest: We had been seeing these stains week after week and just did our best to ignore them. As we shoved our laundry into an Ikea bag (#NewYorkers), we calculated that our pillows were around three-ish years old, which according to my research was one year past their lifespan.

Yep, you read that right: You should actually be replacing your pillows every two years, according to The National Sleep Foundation. The bad news is that your pillow absorbs body oil, dead skin cells, and hair, which can make it pretty stinky over time. Even worse news? This also creates the perfect environment for common allergens, like dust mites—and their feces. *Shudders.* The stains were disgusting enough, but the thought of my skin rubbing against bugs (and their poop) was enough to make me want to replace every single pillow on my bed, stat.

While picking out pillows online seems like a pretty easy task, I was not thrilled about the idea. Don’t get me wrong, I love online shopping, and I (and my bank account) would go as far as to say I’m a seasoned expert. But with so many options, choosing a pillow that checked all my boxes—it had to be supportive with the right amount of plush, and not hurt my neck—seemed like an impossible task. Something had to be sacrificed, right? Well, as it turns out, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

To buy: Xtreme Comforts Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow (from $50; amazon.com)

We first considered the cult-favorite Casper pillows, but the cheapest option was $65, which was more than what we wanted to pay. After browsing Amazon for the top-rated pillows, we finally settled on a slightly more affordable pick: the Xtreme Comforts Bamboo Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow (from $50; amazon.com), a memory foam cushion in which you can actually adjust the thickness to suit your needs. The foam conforms to the shape of your neck and back, and because the pillow comes overstuffed with extra foam, you can play with the consistency and support by removing the stuffing until you reach your ideal thickness level. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, meaning it’s dust mite-resistant. That alone pretty much had us pulling the trigger.

When we first got the pillows, I was more than skeptical. Lying on one felt like I was resting my head on a traffic speed bump—it was so high, I felt I would get a crick in my neck. But then my boyfriend reminded me that they were customizable. There is an inner zipper that allows you to remove some of the foam filling—whether you like your pillow a little less fluffy or even flatter in the middle. We decided to remove about one third of the foam from each pillow, which made them the perfect fit. The pillows were soft and moldable, yet still supportive without being too firm.

Some pillows are geared toward specific types of sleepers—side, back, and front—but this one claimed to be ideal for all sleep positions. I’m a side sleeper, and I’ve recently been experiencing some neck pain—but this pillow was incredibly comfortable (once we adjusted the thickness), and it allowed me to sleep better without waking up to adjust the pillow or fidget with my neck placement.

On top of that, my body runs hot AF at night to the point that I have to sleep with windows wide open in the winter. Well, this pillow has changed my sleep for the better, and is one of the only bedding items I’ve found that gets me through the night without breaking a sweat. The cover is made of breathable, micro-vented bamboo fabric, which makes it feel like I’m sleeping on the cool side of the pillow all night long. It also gives me peace of mind knowing that the bamboo material prevents sweating and collection of moisture (which is the ideal breeding ground for unhealthy bacteria and dust mites).

Not totally sold that a pillow can be *this* good? Check out the over 2,000 glowing Amazon reviews and see for yourself.

“Best pillow I've had in forever,” said one reviewer. “So, so soft and comfortable, and easily moldable for your situation. I'm a side and back sleeper with neck problems, and this pillow really takes care of it!”

“My wife absolutely loves the product as she is now sleeping much better each evening and the only change she had made was getting this bamboo pillow. Also with the fact you can remove some stuffing to get it to fit to the size of your neck and head are most comfortable width is a great added bonus. After one night she removed a little bit of stuffing after having a bit of a crimped neck and then she seems to have found the perfect balance as it has been all smooth sailing since then,” shared another.

“This pillow has changed my life in a meaningful way. I was waking to a stiff neck and shoulders when using a number of different pillows, until this pillow. It’s the first pillow that I can adjust to give me exactly the depth and comfort I need. No more stiff neck!” raved another shopper.

While I can’t take full credit for this amazing find—my boyfriend was the one who actually found and introduced these cloud-like babies to our bed—I can confidently say that everyone needs to purchase one (or two) ASAP. You'll thank me later.

